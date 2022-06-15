AFFIRM ORIGINALS & PURE FLIX ANNOUNCE: 'LIVE+LOCAL' A NEW COMEDY SERIES STREAMING THIS JULY EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX STARRING DAVE COULIER & EMILY PENDERGAST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFFIRM Originals and Pure Flix proudly present " Live+Local ," a new comedy series from creator Dan Merchant. The new show, starring Dave Coulier and Emily Pendergast, will be exclusively available to stream on Pure Flix on July 7. "Live+Local" tells the tale of what happens when a veteran radio talk show host and his co-host have to navigate the ups and downs of the radio world when a new program director takes over.

"The show has a theme that underdogs can win and all of us on the planet are underdogs and we look to a higher power to guide our way through all of it," said star and Executive Producer Dave Coulier. "I fell in love with the script right away. It was a great opportunity for me to bring a lot of different things I've never done before to this role. I get to be a little bit cantankerous, a little bit of a curmudgeon, but I also have a big heart. It was also fun to be able to wear a real beard."

"Live+Local" is a 6-episode series starring Dave Coulier, Emily Pendergast, Pat Cashman and Kendra Ann Sherill. The show follows the hosts of an early morning radio show on Christian station K-HUGG. Tommy (played by Dave) and Tina (played by Emily) make the dynamite combination for "TnT in the Morning."

"'Live+Local' is a love letter to all the local morning radio shows I've started my day with. There is just something so encouraging about waking up to these eccentric voices so full of personality and life so early in the day," said Showrunner Dan Merchant. "It takes a special person to bring radio to life each day and make each listener feel like a friend. I think Dave and Emily did an incredible job of bringing these hosts to life and celebrating the world of radio."

The first two episodes will be available exclusively on Pure Flix on July 7th, 2022 and a new episode will air every Thursday.

"We need this show because we need to laugh. The world is really serious right now and we need to laugh and have fun," Coulier said. "Family is very important to me - I love being a husband, I love being a dad and my whole career has been in family entertainment. I'm so honored and happy to make families laugh."

Be sure to check out the trailer for this new series today.

