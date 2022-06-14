Seedtag acquires KMTX to boost contextual performance for advertisers

MADRID, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag the leader in contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM, has today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of KMTX (previously Keymantics), a French company specialised in building AI models to optimise and automate performance campaigns. By combining Seedtag's contextual data with KMTX's models, Seedtag will be able to provide advertisers with a full-funnel cookieless solution that delivers outstanding results for both branding and performance objectives.

Seedtag acquires KMTX (PRNewswire)

KMTX is a leading French technology company focused on delivering mid and low funnel KPIs to advertisers. They have developed proprietary AI to optimise post-click results based on multiple signals, with special focus on keyword and semantic audiences. Founded in París in 2017, KMTX spent two years on research and development into how data was collected, processed and acted upon in media buying, before launching commercially in 2019. Since then they have grown exponentially and its proprietary performance advertising solution has seen great success in France.

Jorge Poyatos and Albert Nieto, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Seedtag, state: "Over the last few years, we have seen a strong correlation between contextual signals and performance results although we have not had the technology to predict post-click behaviours at scale. The acquisition of KMTX brings AI based predictive models into our stack that combined with our proprietary contextual data will constitute a leading solution for achieving performance results in a cookieless world".

Arthur Querou, CEO and Co-Founder of KMTX, adds: "Over the past 5 years, we have built a successful business based on helping advertisers make better media buying decisions. With Seedtag we share a common vision of making advertising on the open web simpler through data-driven media investment. By combining KMTX's technology with Seedtag's, the industry will be able to avail of a full-funnel contextual AI solution that will help advertisers make accurate targeting decisions in a privacy-first world."

With this acquisition, Seedtag continues moving forward in its mission to become the global contextual advertising partner for brands and agencies. As announced at the beginning of the year, the company is now expanding into the US market and will continue investing in its contextual AI technology, LIZ©, in order to provide the most relevant and engaging communications in a privacy-first world.

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company's contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-Googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images and to this day it is a global company that more than 300 employees and an important international presence with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

