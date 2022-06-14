NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL IS NUMBER ONE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL IN FLORIDA

Tied with two other children's hospitals

MIAMI , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Nicklaus Children's Hospital specialty programs are again identified among the best in the nation in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" survey results, which were posted online today. What's more, Nicklaus Children's is in a tie as the overall number one-ranked children's hospital in Florida and is the only children's hospital that is top-ranked in South Florida.

Nicklaus Children's 2022-23 ranked programs are as follows:

- Cardiology & Heart Surgery: #47 (highest ranked program in South Florida)

- Neonatology: #41 (only ranked program in South Florida)

- Neurology & Neurosurgery: #25 (only ranked program in South Florida)

- Orthopedics: #44

- Pulmonology: #34 (only ranked program in South Florida)

"Nicklaus Children's is honored to, once again, be recognized nationally for the excellence of our pediatric specialty programs and tied as the number one children's hospital in Florida," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Being a top-ranked children's hospital means the best care is right here and no child needs to leave South Florida to receive world-class pediatric care."

Nearly 200 hospitals participate in the annual survey. The methodology is based on clinical outcomes such as patient survival, infection rates and complications; the level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care such as staffing, technology and special services; delivery of healthcare programs that prevent infections and adherence to best practices; and expert opinion among pediatric specialists and subspecialists. The survey is updated every year, designed to account for new treatments and evidence-based best practices, informed by leading experts in the field.

"Our longstanding performance as a top-ranked hospital is a tribute to our physicians, nurses and staff, and their shared commitment to clinical excellence in supporting the medical needs of the children of our region and beyond," added Love.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians, including more than 390 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

