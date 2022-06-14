LIBERTY TAX PARTNERS WITH CREDIT SAINT™ TO OFFER CREDIT REPAIR SERVICES

Leading Tax Preparer Expands Financial Offerings By Teaming Up With Top-Rated Credit Repair Company

HURST, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Tax , a leading provider of tax planning and financial solutions, will add credit repair to its suite of services through a new partnership established with Credit Saint™.* The top-rated credit repair company specializes in helping customers restore their credit by challenging inaccurate items from their report.

"Credit repair is a natural addition to our portfolio of services," said Brent Turner, CEO of Liberty Tax. "It's crucial for our customers to have an accurate credit report, especially when applying for a loan, mortgage or other credit product. By partnering with the leading credit repair company in the nation, our customers can now access a best-in-class resource to ensure their credit report accurately represents their financial history. This is a critical building block to our Financial Wellness strategy."

Ross LaPietra is the Chief Executive Officer at Credit Saint. "Our mission is to provide an exceptional client experience and to offer the best value to consumers in the credit repair industry," LaPietra said. "Our nationwide partnership with Liberty Tax will allow us to better serve more customers and elevate the brand equity we've been building for over a decade, and enhance the Liberty Tax clients power over their financial lives."

Credit Saint has been in business for more than 15 years, and in the last three years alone, has served more than 100,000 clients. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is ranked No. 1 by top financial sites such as Money.com, ConsumerAffairs.com, and other news outlets.

Liberty Tax customers will receive a free initial credit consultation, special $20 off of Credit Saint's "First Work Fee," and a 90-day Money Back Guarantee. The partnership showcases Liberty Tax's commitment to the integration of holistic financial services that benefit the American consumer as well as small and medium business enterprises not well served by traditional financial institutions.

For more information about Liberty Tax, its suite of services and franchise opportunities, visit libertytax.com .

*Credit Saint is not available in the following states: Washington D.C., South Carolina, Mississippi, Minnesota, Maine, Kansas, Georgia, Oregon,

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax , a portfolio company of NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (OTC Pink: NACQF), is a tax preparation service with more than 2,700 locations, and serves approximately 1.6 million consumer and small business clients in the United States and Canada. Established in 1997, Liberty Tax is one of the nation's leading tax preparation companies, with franchised locations in every major metro area throughout the U.S. and Canada. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and on Facebook .

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint Financial Inc. is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 combination of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, with LoanMe, an online lender and loan marketer. NextPoint's revenue and financial performance currently reflects the seasonality of its large tax preparation business wherein the bulk of its revenue is generated in the first and second calendar quarters of each year.

NextPoint's interim financial statements along with other regulatory documents are filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") www.sedar.com where they may be viewed by shareholders and other interested parties.

