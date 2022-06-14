J INTS BIO, Oral presentation of Preclinical results of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' at the upcoming 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna, Austria

SEOUL, South Korea, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced that it will be presenting the preclinical results of its NSCLC candidate 'JIN-A02' at the upcoming 2022 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer, to be held in Vienna, Austria from 6th to 9th August.

'JIN-A02' is a novel orally administered 4th generation EGFR TKI that targets NSCLC cancers harboring C797S mutation. C797S is a mutation that occurs after the use of 3rd generation EGFR TKIs such as Osimertinib and Lazertinib, resulting in tumor resistance and disease progression.

According to J INTS BIO, 'JIN-A02' showed strong inhibitory activities against NSCLC cancer cell-lines harboring double and triple mutations with C797S mutations in in-vitro studies. In particular, 'JIN-A02" showed robust inhibition against double mutations (Ex19Del/C797S or L858R/C797S), which with the increasing use of 3rd generation EGFR-TKIs as First Line therapy worldwide, will soon become the dominant mutations leading to resistance and disease progression.

In addition, 'JIN-A02' also effectively reduced tumor volume in a dose-dependent manner, compared to Osimertinib, in mouse model harboring EGFR Ex19Del/T790M/C797S triple mutation cancers and exhibited high brain penetrance with efficacy.

A company official added that 'JIN-A02' demonstrated a favorable safety profile with a low propensity for cardiotoxicity and did not show significant toxic effects such as weight loss and cytotoxicity in animal models at therapeutic dose levels. It is therefore expected to be a highly valued new drug in the armamentarium for the treatment of NSCLC.

Dr Anna Jo, CEO J INTS BIO, said: "We are determined to rapidly advance our novel NSCLC pipeline program, and to overcome the limitations of developing or approved treatments through rigorous R&D, so as to improve the outcomes of patients around the world who suffered from NSCLC with limited or no viable alternative treatments."

