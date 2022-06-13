S.PELLEGRINO® AND STANLEY TUCCI WANT YOU TO SAVOR SUMMER LIKE AN ITALIAN

"S.Pellegrino Summer" invites you to take time off and embrace the season with exclusive tips from the Italian-American icon himself

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that Italians have perfected the art of relaxation and how to take a proper vacation. Americans, on the other hand, often leave their paid time off unused1. Well, not this year, thanks to this Italian duo.

This summer, S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water and Stanley Tucci want Americans to commit to prioritizing an extended vacation and embracing the Italian way of life. With "S.Pellegrino Summer," the duo will give one winner $10,000 to take time off and summer like an Italian, complete with tips from the quintessential Italian-American himself. Winners will also enjoy a summer's supply of S.Pellegrino and S.Pellegrino Essenza to bring them the flavors of the Mediterranean — no flight necessary.

With a unique lens into both the American and Italian cultures, Tucci is sharing his recommendations for a truly refreshing summer vacation as a continuation of his multi-year partnership with S.Pellegrino.

"In Italy, the spirit of summer comes alive in the simple things. It's about the wonderful times spent relaxing outdoors and gathering around the table with family and friends. S.Pellegrino fits naturally into those moments," said Tucci. "While they may be divided on the country's best dish, Italians collectively enjoy an extended summer holiday. This creates an amazing sense of community nationwide. I hope our celebration of this time-honored tradition inspires Americans to give it a try."

S.Pellegrino got its start more than 120 years ago in the hills of Bergamo at the San Pellegrino Terme. In recent years, the brand expanded its offerings to include flavored options that pair perfectly with summertime foods. Drawing inspiration from Italy's idyllic coastline and the fruits of the Mediterranean, S.Pellegrino Essenza is available in bright, beautiful flavors including Blood Orange & Black Raspberry and Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate.

"S.Pellegrino's heritage is deeply rooted in Italian culture — from the beloved cuisines to the tenured traditions that make the brand's home so special," said Thomas Conquet, Marketing Director, S.Pellegrino. "Through our continued partnership with Stanley Tucci, we hope to inspire Americans to embrace the Italian lifestyle by pledging to enjoy a leisurely summer holiday."

Win a S.Pellegrino Summer

Fans can enter for a chance to win a "S.Pellegrino Summer" and live like an Italian by visiting https://stanleytucci.sanpellegrino.com/summer now through June 27, 2022. One grand prize winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize to take an extended summer vacation, as well as a summer's supply of S.Pellegrino and S.Pellegrino Essenza to enjoy the flavors of the Mediterranean all season long. Ten first prize winners will also receive a summer's supply of S.Pellegrino and S.Pellegrino Essenza.*

Craving more ways to transport your tastebuds to Italy this summer? For more information and Tucci's tips to summer like an Italian, follow @sanpellegrino_us on social.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary programs, such as The James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best Restaurants, Michelin Guide, The Culinary Institute of America, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and S.Pellegrino® Young Chef Academy. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The S.Pellegrino Summer Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 US states & DC, 18 and older (or 19+ for AL and NE). Void where prohibited. Begins at 12:00:00 AM ET on June 13, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on June 27, 2022. Limit one (1) entry per person. See Official Rules on https://stanleytucci.sanpellegrino.com/summer. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc. 1812 N. Moore Street, Arlington, VA 22209.

1 Expedia 2022 Vacation Deprivation Report

