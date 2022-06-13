Alithya Expands Microsoft Manufacturing Power Apps

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") today announced details of its Alithya 365 Power Apps for Manufacturing which further strengthen Alithya's position as a go-to partner for the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing.

Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing helps process and discrete manufacturers leverage Microsoft technology in innovative ways to realize accelerated time to value in an end-to-end holistic and scalable framework.

Alithya 365 Power Apps for Manufacturing are designed to work with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, Field Service, Customer Service and Dynamics Supply Chain Management (SCM).

Current apps include:

Alithya 365 Manufacturing – Makes account planning and business forecasting easier with this Power App that brings together previously siloed data to provide a single view of customer behavior and market trends.





Alithya 365 Smart Order Entry – Lets you configure, price, quote and fulfill complex orders based on inventory and build-to-suit configured products, including parts, warranty, and dynamic pricing.





Alithya 365 Advanced Field Service – Extends Dynamics 365 Field Service to support customer serialized assets, track warranty claims/RMA, and add safety protocols to keep field technicians safe on the job.

Quote from John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Alithya Microsoft Practice:

"Microsoft has connected intelligent, integrated cloud with the Microsoft stack to deliver an innovative approach towards enterprise business applications. From project operations to customer engagement, Alithya Power Apps for Manufacturing make it easy to address pressing needs, stay agile and resilient, and empower the new reality of today's hybrid workforce."

Learn how manufacturers can thrive in an age of digital transformation and industry 4.0. at https://www.alithya.com/en/technology-partners/microsoft-solutions/power-apps/alithya-365-manufacturing.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Alithya