LEGENDARY LANDS TO THE STARS MEDIA'S POPULAR UFO FOCUSED BOOK FRANCHISE, SEKRET MACHINES, FOR TELEVISION SERIES ADAPTATION

ENCINITAS, Calif.,, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the success of Academy Award nominated Dune, Legendary Television has landed the rights to The Stars Media's 'Sekret Machines' UFO novels for television series adaptation, including Sekret Machines: Chasing Shadows and Sekret Machines: A Fire Within, written by NY Times bestselling author A.J. Hartley and founding member of Blink-182 Tom DeLonge.

Dan Farah (Ready Player One, The Shannara Chronicles), who brought the project to Legendary, and DeLonge, will executive produce the adaptation of the popular books, which include Sekret Machines: Chasing Shadows and its sequel Sekret Machines: A Fire Within.

Farah will executive produce, through his Farah Films banner, alongside DeLonge, who will executive produce through his To The Stars Media, which also published and owns the books. Andrew Farah will co-executive produce under the Farah Films banner. The studio and producers plan to mount a grounded, globally appealing, and elevated limited thriller series based on the books.

The announcement of the new series is expected to boost support for To The Stars Media's parent company To The Stars Inc.'s Regulation A capital raise campaign, which is already benefiting from recent global attention to official military footage depicting encounters with Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, an academic term for UFOs, that was released by To The Stars and highlighted in recent Congressional hearings.

This latest capital raise is being launched concurrently with the drop of the highly anticipated, first-look trailer of feature film Monsters of California, representing DeLonge's directorial debut and set to begin screening for distributors this month. Produced in conjunction with Cartel Pictures, the full-length feature is a modern coming-of-age sci-fi adventure that touches on real events and unsolved mysteries.

The science fiction thriller novels are based on actual events and were written with guidance from former U.S. Government officials who have held senior-level positions within the Department of Defense, including intelligence officers, physicists, aerospace engineers, and four-star generals, in order to keep the truth on course while revealing fascinating secrets surrounding the true, well-documented events of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon.

"The Sekret Machines franchise is the result of everything I have learned, and continue to learn, about the U.S. governments' real interactions with UFOs and other extraterrestrial matters. Dan Farah, who has a proven track record of helping adapt IP with blockbuster potential, and Legendary Entertainment, who know how to elevate thrilling, visionary works and bring them to life. The Sekret Machines books are in the best hands possible," said Tom DeLonge.

"Tom and AJ's Sekret Machines books deliver an extremely original, gripping, epic, and sprawling thriller set around the long-standing global mystery involving UFOs, a topic I've been fascinated with since watching Close Encounters as a kid. I couldn't put the books down and can't wait to bring the story to the screen," said Dan Farah.

The project comes on the heels of the Pentagon revealing the existence of a classified UFO program and the recent historic congressional hearing, in which Pentagon officials testified publicly about UAPs and lawmakers pledged to bring transparency to the investigation of unexplained reports by military pilots and others.

Legendary TV head Chris Albrecht, Carmi Zlotnik, and Jennifer Breslow will oversee the project for Legendary. DeLonge and To The Stars Media's rights to the novels were represented by APA. Farah Films was represented by Greenberg Glusker.

