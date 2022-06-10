BRITISH BLUES-ROCK STAR JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR ANNOUNCES U.S. FALL TOUR DATES - TICKETS ON SALE TODAY

NEW DVD / BLURAY, BLUES FROM THE HEART LIVE AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE ON JOE BONAMASSA'S KTBA RECORDS

BONAMASSA JOINS JOANNE ON ICONIC COVER "SUMMERTIME" - NEW MUSIC VIDEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With her first U.S. concert film Blues From The Heart Live released today, KTBA Records recording artist and British blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor readies fans for her upcoming North American Fall Tour, including stops at The Town Hall in New York City and TPAC in Nashville. Tickets will go on sale today at JoanneShawTaylor.com . Joanne has also released her latest music video "Summertime" featuring Blues-Rock Titan Joe Bonamassa here: https://bit.ly/ytsummertime

Lauded as a "monumental concert" by Guitar Player, Blues From The Heart Live will be available as a CD/DVD and CD/Blu-Ray package, including a collectible 24-page CD booklet. Buy now HERE . Stream the Album HERE . Filmed and recorded at The Franklin Theatre just outside of Nashville, Guitarist Magazine calls the film "an explosive outing with plenty of soul and a few guests, too." Those incredible guest performances include Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Farris and KTBA founder and blues rock titan Joe Bonamassa.

"It was an incredible evening and a show I'll never forget," shares Taylor. "I'm so proud of the film, and I'm honored to have been joined by some of my friends for this special concert."

This historic event was Joanne's first live performance in two years and features Rob McNelley (guitar), Steve Mackey (bass), Jimmy Wallace (keyboards, piano), Nick Buda (drums), Devonne Fowlkes (backing vocals), Kim Fleming (backing vocals), and Taylor on vocals and guitar. Public TV stations around the country have been airing a shortened version of the film for their pledge events since March to their audiences.

The audio was produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden) at The Cave, Australia. The video component includes bonus track "I'm No Angel" (not available on the CD) and also a behind the scenes featurette which includes interviews of Joanne and Joe before they took the stage.

Joanne Shaw Taylor Fall Tour Dates

Oct. 28 The Center Theatre Skokie, Ill. Oct. 29 Pantages Theatre Minneapolis, Minn. Oct. 30 The Pabst Theater Milwaukee, Wis. Nov. 1 The Palladium Indianapolis, Ind. Nov. 2 Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, Mich. Nov. 4 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, Mich. Nov. 5 The Maryland Theatre Hagerstown, Md. Nov. 6 The Town Hall New York, N.Y. Nov. 9 The Bushnell Hartford, Conn. Nov. 11 The Sandler Center Virginia Beach, Va. Nov. 12 State Theatre Easton, Penn. Nov. 13 Byham Theater Pittsburgh, Penn. Nov. 16 Knight Theatre Charlotte, N.C. Nov. 17 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, Tenn. Nov. 18 TPAC Nashville, Tenn.

Blues From The Heart Live CD & DVD/Blu-Ray Track Listing

Stop Messin' Round If That Ain't A Reason Keep On Lovin' Me If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody Can't You See What You're Doing To Me (featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd ) Let Me Down Easy Two Time My Lovin' I Don't Know What You've Got (featuring Mike Farris ) Three Time Loser Dyin' To Know Just Another Word I've Been Loving You Too Long I'm In Chains Don't Go Away Mad (featuring Joe Bonamassa ) Summertime (featuring Joe Bonamassa ) Only You Know And I Know (featuring Joe Bonamassa )

Bonus DVD + Blu-Ray Features:

All Access Pass – Behind The Scenes

Bonus Track: I'm No Angel

For more information, visit JoanneShawTaylor.com and KTBArecords.com .

About Joanne Shaw Taylor

Joanne Shaw Taylor was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16 who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. - a career in music was born and in the proceeding years, her incredible guitar playing saw her build an army of plaudits including Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.

Over the past two decades, Joanne has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful with her 2019 Reckless Heart breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart and cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.

Her highly anticipated seventh studio album The Blues Album, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, was released on Bonamassa's independent record label KTBA Records on September 24, 2021. The album topped the Billboard Official Blues Chart. The album was also voted #1 Most Played Album of 2021 by the British Blues Broadcaster's Association. The album received across-the-board rave reviews worldwide.

