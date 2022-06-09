Realio Announces Its Plans to Trade the Realio Security Token on the tZERO ATS

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realio , a technology ecosystem for institutional-grade digital assets, announced today its plans to trade the Realio Security Token (RST) on tZERO ATS, the regulated alternative trading system operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, subject to completion of customary due diligence and onboarding.

Realio first announced in 2021 its intent to enable secondary trading on tZERO ATS of their Liquid Mining Fund ($LMX), which is currently being registered with the SEC under the Investment Company Act. With the addition of RST, this marks the second digital asset that Realio intends to trade on a regulated digital securities trading platform that offers continuous liquidity.

As a digitally native private equity company, Realio focuses on combining new, blockchain-enabled sources of yield with traditional securities through its tokenized products.

RST holders will participate in the equity returns generated by Realio Technology LTD and the Realio Network through tokenization and asset management fees, crowdfunding, transfer agent services, and interest earned from collateral assets, among other things. In addition, RST holders, through Realio Technology LTD, will soon have exposure to the realioVerse , Realio's metaverse project announced earlier this year.

"Enabling the secondary trading of RST on the tZERO ATS will provide our holders with a more frictionless, regulated trading experience and the benefit of added liquidity," said Derek Boirun, CEO and Founder of Realio. "We know that tZERO ATS offers many advantages over other digital security trading platforms, and we are excited at the opportunity to trade another security in our network on this leading liquidity platform for digital securities."

tZERO is a financial technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private companies and assets. It offers institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Realio and growing our digital security offering," stated David Goone, CEO of tZERO. "Our top priority continues to be to increase the assets trading on the tZERO ATS."

About Realio

Realio Technology LTD is an end-to-end, blockchain-based SaaS platform for the issuance, investment, compliance, and life-cycle management of digital assets. Realio combines access to a decentralized (p2p) exchange with the features of a sophisticated issuance/investment platform to merge enterprise-grade blockchain solutions with institutional-quality investment vehicles. The platform satisfies the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. RST is issued by Realio Network LTD, a British Virgin Islands company and the wholly-owning parent company of Realio Technology LTD. The Realio family of affiliated companies also includes LMX Token Issuer, a Delaware limited liability company and issuer of the Liquid Mining Fund token ($LMX).

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/ . Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

Cautionary Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements about Realio, the Realio Network, and the RST token. These include statements about the planned services and features of the Realio Network and their capacity to deliver service fees and other revenue for the benefit of RST holders. The Realio Network is in the development stage; its ability to offer competitive technology solutions and achieve commercial acceptance remains subject to significant risks and uncertainties. In connection with listing on the tZERO ATS, a disclosure statement will be available containing material information about RST and the risks of investing in them. Potential purchasers should carefully read and consider the disclosure statement before purchasing RST.

This press release is neither an offer to sell RST nor a solicitation of offers to purchase RST.

