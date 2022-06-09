Orion Innovation Sponsors Employees at Amrita AHEAD for Advanced Education

Latest employee benefit includes fully-funded MCA for Orion employees

MUMBAI, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, and Amrita AHEAD, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University ("Amrita"), a top ranked university in India, announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Orion will sponsor its employees with advanced education through Amrita AHEAD , the Online Degree offerings of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, to get them ready for the future. The new continuous education program enables employees to earn a Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) while working at Orion.

Krishnashree Achuthan, Dean at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, signs MOU with Horst Gallo, Chief People Officer at Orion Innovation. (PRNewswire)

The coursework is being offered online through Amrita AHEAD's state of the art learning management system and will include live weekly sessions with Amrita's faculty. Coursework will feature immersive learning and online laboratory training in AI, machine learning, cyber security, and other critical areas of computing. The continuous education program at Amrita is one of many personal development benefits offered to Orion employees and will expand to include other programs such as Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in the future. The program has been customized to accommodate employees working full-time.

"We are thrilled to offer our people an opportunity to earn an MCA at Amrita, one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions," said Horst Gallo, Chief People Officer of Orion. "This new program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to personal development and learning to help our employees advance their education and careers, a key tenant of Orion's corporate values. We value a growth mindset and the drive to learn, and we have strong relationships with universities in many of our key delivery locations across the world."

"Continuous learning has always been highly valued at Orion. Programs like this will boost continuous learning, take skill development to the next level, and prepare our employees for the future," said Pradeep Menon, EVP, Digital Transformation Services Delivery at Orion. "By advancing our employees' education and providing opportunities to work on ground-breaking projects, we create a learning-rich environment. We are excited to launch this latest training program and to find new ways to expand the relationship across our global delivery centers."

"The curriculum is packed with industry-tailored specializations to empower its graduates with real-world problem solving skills. Even more enriching is the Education for Life approach of Amrita's world-renowned Chancellor Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, which imbibes eternal human values in students, transforming them into harmonious team players in their respective industry work settings," said Dr. P. Venkat Rangan, Vice-Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Orion is a unique player in the digital transformation space. As a mid-sized firm, it provides a close- knit, enthralling work environment for its employees. They can be an integral part of a client team on digital transformation projects at some of the world's most prestigious organizations. In just three years at Orion, the learning, development, and growth opportunities will enhance and solidify any software engineering career.

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

Ranked 5th best university in India by NIRF 2021, Amrita is a NAAC A++ grade university spread across 7 campuses in 4 states. Amrita AHEAD's Online Degree programs focuses on an all-rounded individualized learning trajectory to enhance and diversify one's career growth pathways while integrating Amrita's philosophy of 'Education for Life and Education for Living'. Innovative and award-winning pedagogic practices provide experiential learning allowing freshers and working professionals anytime access and flexibility with personalized mentorship and interactivity. Our UGC entitled future ready degree programs are offered jointly with Industry stalwarts, reputed national and international faculty that equip and expose students to address real-life applications. For more information, visit www.amrita.edu/ahead

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham team and the Orion Innovation team during the MOU signing ceremony. (PRNewswire)

