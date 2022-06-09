Meritor Launches ProTec™ Independent Front Suspension for Motorcoach Applications

First Meritor Suspension Purpose-Built for the Bus/Coach Market

TROY, Mich., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the launch of its ProTec™ Independent Front Suspension (IFS) for motorcoach applications. The new IFS MIS-20E is Meritor's first suspension specifically designed for the ride quality and heavy load requirements of motorcoaches. Based on field-proven technology, this product is Meritor's first fully integrated suspension and steering system made to be a drop-in replacement for bus and coach manufacturers.

"The ProTec IFS will deliver the same level of confidence, performance and reliability for the bus and coach industry that military operators have realized from our ProTec solutions over the last two decades," said Christina Simon, senior director of Industrial Product Development for Meritor. "This solution addresses market demand for premium ride quality, ease of maintenance and outstanding reliability."

The ProTec IFS features a gross axle weight rating (GAWR) of up to 20,000 pounds and twin tube performance dampers for control and comfort while providing exceptional overall tire life. It is also equipped with Meritor components to ensure commonality and availability of aftermarket parts including the same bevel-gear hub wheel-ends featured on the U.S. military's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program vehicles and EX+™ L air disc brakes for excellent stopping power and brake life. For more information please visit meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

