JISULIFE 2022 NEW: Recommended Summer Camping Gear, FA37 Portable 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan For Cooling

A portable battery camping fan designed perfectly to beat the heat while camping in hot weather

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer camping season is landing and comes with a host of new possibilities for outdoor adventure and exploration with the warmer weather. The way to stay cool when tent camping or vehicle camping without the reprieve of a traditional air conditioner, can make or break the trip adventure in the hot season. At the start of June, JISULIFE launched a new FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan(Multifunctional Fan) for an easier way to cool down immediately while camping.

Unlimited, unbounded, and easy for all scenarios.

As a convenient and convertible outdoor fan, FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan could be a floor fan, a table fan, a ceiling fan, or even a camping lantern with switching different modes according to consumers' needs.

*Battery operated, cooling up to 26hrs, crafted to be safe and convenient.

FA37 was built with a rechargeable lithium-ion 8000mAh battery which can supply up to 26hrs cooling time with just one charge. It's reassuring that six kinds of tech protect the battery by preventing overload, over-current, short-circuit, over-temperature, over-charged, and over-discharged. Consumers can enjoy outdoor activities and exploration without the risk of battery accidents.

*Premium details design, portable size, and lightweight for held.

FA37 is easily holdable in one hand with only 39.3oz in weight and a little space occupied size(9.1L*4.4W*9.1H inches only for fan). For providing a better experience, all details are considerately designed, like the tripod for sturdy stability, a removable grille for cleaning, and a screwdriver pack for easier disassembly.

*4 different wind speed settings & Timer shutdown function.

Low-level Mode: Compact and unlimited. If people need a slight breeze around them when they are having a cup of coffee. A relaxed, low-level mode could afford a 2.4m/s wind speed and nearly silent experience.

Middle-level Mode: When fishing, turn to the middle level, enjoy a quiet breeze, and get rid of the heat and mosquito annoying. Also, the solid base makes it sturdy, and it's simple to angle up to 90° to find the breeze that suits best.

High-level Mode: Designed to keep outdoor trips cool - wherever people go. Switch to the high level, and experience a super strong wind force when you are enjoying a barbecue.

Natural mode: Designed for all stages of sleep with smart wind, and low noise. People can set up the time period easily in which they want to have a break or sleep.

*Easy control and powerful winds that circulate large volumes of air.

Adjustable Design: The 180° adjustable & supportable & foldable design lets people enjoy airflow from different angles.

Cordless Control: With the detachable wireless remote, people can control 4 wind speeds, timer shutdown, and ambient lighting anywhere(MAX. 10m).

*Never be left out in the dark.

Come with 2 brightness settings. Pressing the light button, consumers can also have a cooling party and flee from the dark at night with up to 100Lm brightness.

More details about the FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan are at this link.

FA37 Time-limited Super Early Bird Price $58.99(only once chance) Ends July 7th.

To celebrate the new product launching, JISULIFE released a time-limited benefit for consumers. FA37 now is available to purchase at $58.99(40%OFF of the original price of $99.99) on JISULIFE.com. And the super early bird packs come with $15,000 additional special gifts prepared for customers during this feast.

Great summer time will begin with camping and this cooling gadget--FA37 by taking a worthy cost. More details about this campaign are at this link.

About JISULIFE

Established in 2016, JISULIFE is a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space. Aiming to improve air circulation around every consumer indoor-outdoor, they have created portable electronic products that suit every scene daily.

"All we do are according to what you need. Our team always has a passion for creating more interesting gadgets for your personal space," they said. In the past 6 years, JISULIFE focused on technical innovation and design iteration for portable fans. And they already served over 10 million customers globally and distributed their business via cross-border e-commerce to more than 40 countries.

For more information, visit their official website and FA37 SEB campaign page.

