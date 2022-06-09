BKKT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings ("Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKKT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bakkt securities between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive; and/or (b) Bakkt Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC completed on or about October 15, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

BKKT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company had defective financial controls; (ii) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC; (iii) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (iv) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (v) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (vi) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the business combination and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings during the relevant time frame, you have until June 20, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

