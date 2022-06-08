USAFacts Provides A Tool For Americans to Gain A Better Understanding Of How The Government Is Serving Its Citizens With The Releases Of America in Facts 2022

USAFacts Provides A Tool For Americans to Gain A Better Understanding Of How The Government Is Serving Its Citizens With The Releases Of America in Facts 2022

Report presents valuable insights on US spending, revenue,

population and demographics, and policy outcomes

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative committed to making government data easy to access and understand, today launched its sixth annual report. Called America in Facts 2022, this report is the largest single source for standardized US government data, presenting metrics, measurements, and context on 12 key issues, including government finances, the US standard of living, and immigration and border security. An invaluable resource for everyday citizens and top policymakers, it presents this data in plain language with helpful visualizations, allowing readers to better understand the history of various governmental programs and policies.

USAFacts provides a data-driven portrait of the American population, US governments’ finances, and governments’ impact on society. We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit civic initiative without a political agenda. We provide vital spending, revenue, demographic, and performance information as a free public service and are committed to maintaining and expanding our available data in the future. (PRNewsfoto/USAFacts) (PRNewswire)

"We compile this annual report as a service to private citizens and lawmakers so they can get information that's traditionally been hard to come by during decision- and policy-making processes," said USAFacts Founder Steve Ballmer. "All Americans deserve the same access to accurate, timely, and easy-to-understand data to gauge whether or not governments are spending money wisely and whether our quality of life is improving or declining."

America in Facts 2022 exclusively uses publicly available government data with sources ranging from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to the Environmental Protection Agency. Key insights from the report include:

Economy & Infrastructure: In 2021, the federal government spent $67.7 billion on infrastructure and transferred $86.6 billion to states. Thirty-two percent of federal transportation/infrastructure spending was for highways; 39% was for air travel.

Health: Increased mortality from COVID-19, unintentional injuries, heart disease, homicide, and diabetes led to a 1.8-year decrease in life expectancy between 2019 and 2020.

Education: Preliminary data shows preschool and kindergarten enrollment per 100,000 children declined between 2019–2020 and 2020–2021.

Energy & Environment: 2021 was warmer than any recorded year prior to 2015.

Crime: More than 5.6 million Americans were in prison, jail, or on probation or parole when counted in 2020 (a 13.3% decrease from 2019).

Defense, Veterans & Foreign Aid: Defense spending decreased in 2021 and was 12% lower than its 2010 peak.

USAFacts and Ballmer will be promoting America in Facts 2022 via a series of activities, including meetings with key policymakers and influencers scheduled later this month on The Hill and an integrated digital campaign.

The annual America in Numbers report follows a series of recently released data-driven products, including the 2022 State of the Earth, 2022 Government 10-K and State of the Union in Numbers. These efforts are designed to give people a clear, unbiased metrics on issues impacting their lives. Learn more about the organization at USAFacts.org.

About USAFacts

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. USAFacts provides engaging visuals on data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes to help Americans ground public debate in facts. It produces topical content throughout the year and has produced annual reports and 10-Ks on the nation. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter at @USAFacts and TikTok at @USAFacts.org. Sign up for the data-driven newsletter at USAFacts.org.

Contact

Monique Dinor, Vice President, Media

Lippe Taylor

mdinor@lippetaylor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USAFacts