Kroger Delivery Now Available in South Florida

Grocer hiring 200 associates for roles in logistics, human resources, and transportation

Customers enjoy $15 off the first three orders with a digital coupon

MIAMI, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., America's largest grocery retailer, announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery's ability to serve more customers.

Kroger Delivery (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Kroger Delivery to Miami-Dade County as they expand their Florida footprint," said James Kohnstamm, Executive Vice President, Miami-Dade Beacon Council. "The 60,000 square-foot high-tech distribution center will bring 200 new jobs to Opa Locka and adjacent communities. This state-of-the-art facility is another example of how two of our key industries – trade and logistics, and technology – intersect to deliver, innovative seamless solutions that support business growth. The strength of our ecosystem coupled with the infrastructure to support the needs of on-demand grocery delivery make Miami-Dade a natural fit for Kroger's expanding ecommerce delivery service."

The facility will offer job opportunities with roles in logistics, human resources, and transportation to support the expansion in South Florida. As an industry leader, Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training, to help associates thrive. Individuals interested in more information can visit and apply at Jobs.Kroger.com.

"Kroger's new hub in Miami-Dade County is an innovative program that demonstrates how business leaders are leveraging technology to provide important services and job opportunities," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Their eCommerce model to deliver fresh food at people's doors offers another great option for our community to stock up on the essentials during hurricane season. This will help to make sure they have what they need to keep their families fed and secure."

"We're thrilled to introduce customers to Kroger Delivery in South Florida," said Andrea Colby, eCommerce corporate affairs and communications manager. "We offer customers a more convenient option to access fresh food and grocery items. Kroger Delivery is an easy, seamless way to order groceries, have them arrive in refrigerated vans, delivered to your door by professional, uniformed associates all based on your demanding schedule."

Kroger Delivery Explained

This expansion represents an extension of a partnership between Kroger and Ocado, a world leader in technology for grocery e-commerce. In 2018, the companies announced a collaboration to establish a delivery network that combines artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and automation in a bold new way, bringing first-of-its-kind technology to America. Through the hub-and-spoke delivery network, the organization now serves customers in Central Florida, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now South Florida, without traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

The delivery network relies on highly automated fulfillment centers. At the hub sites, more than 1,000 bots whizz around giant 3D grids, orchestrated by proprietary air-traffic control systems in the unlicensed spectrum. The grid, known as The Hive, contains totes with products and ready-to-deliver customer orders. As customers' orders near delivery times, the bots retrieve products from The Hive and are presented at pick stations for items to be sorted for delivery, a process governed by algorithms that ensures items are intelligently packed. For example, fragile items are placed on top, bags are evenly weighted, and each order is optimized to fit into the lowest number of bags, reducing plastic use.

After being packed, groceries are loaded into a refrigerated delivery van, which can store up to 20 orders. Powerful machine learning algorithms optimize delivery routes, considering factors like road conditions and optimal fuel efficiency. Drivers may travel up to 90 miles with orders from facilities to make deliveries.

Kroger currently operates customer fulfillment centers in Monroe, OH, Groveland, FL, Forest Park, GA (Atlanta) and Dallas, TX with additional customer fulfillment centers slated for California, Frederick, MD, Phoenix, AZ, Pleasant Prairie, WI, Romulus, MI (Detroit), Cleveland, OH, Charlotte, NC as well as South Florida and the Northeast.

Media Assets

To download Kroger Delivery video and photography, please visit here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.