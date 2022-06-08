Cadmium Launches Low Latency Live Streaming Product

The leading learning and event technology provider enables real-time virtual attendee experiences with Warpwire Live

FOREST HILL, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium announced today that they have launched Warpwire Live, a live streaming product designed to promote real-time attendee experiences at virtual and hybrid events.

Cadmium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cadmium) (PRNewswire)

The product launch marks the latest addition to Cadmium's all-in-one learning and event platform. Other recent launches include lead retrieval, online registration, and Conference365—an online learning platform that enables content-driven organizations to host, distribute, and monetize conference recordings year-round.

Built to improve revenue streams and lower operational costs, the Cadmium platform helps more than 1,000 non-profits and associations deliver their content, meetings, and events as one continuous experience.

"Live streaming has become an essential way to maximize the impact of in-person events," said Michelle Wyatt, President of Cadmium. "With Warpwire Live, meeting planners have a simple, secure, and streamlined way to reach a broader audience than ever before."

Warpwire Live offers several advantages for meeting planners coordinating virtual and hybrid events:

Highly accurate, machine-generated closed captions with human support ensure accessible attendee experiences.

Ultra-low latency is available to facilitate real-time interaction between virtual attendees and on-site event content.

Proactive health monitoring provides real-time reports on the strength and stability of the live stream, empowering A/V support teams to resolve any issues in a timely manner.

A streamlined interface enables streams to go live in just a matter of seconds.

Other noteworthy features of the technology include detailed metrics and analytics, a global view for monitoring all live and upcoming streams, an interactive geography map, automatic fallback to universal streaming technologies, and more.

As the live event industry continues to evolve, Warpwire Live will facilitate seamless and engaging attendee experiences.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com

