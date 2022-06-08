Anycubic Launches Kobra Plus, A Sizable and Fast Professional Choice for Advanced Users

SHENZHEN, China, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading global 3D printer brand, has announced the launch of Kobra Plus, the latest member of the Kobra series of 3D printers. Two new printing filaments are also introduced as part of the launch.

With the superior ability to print at high speed, the Anycubic Kobra Plus serves as a professional product that ensures advanced users get the best printing results swiftly compared to other printing platforms, enhanced with easier operation.

"We're introducing Kobra Plus as an advanced edition to the Kobra product line. We manage to retain the fast-printing speed on Kobra Plus in an even more stable way, with upgrades to the most significant features from the Mega X," explained James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.

"It ensures advanced 3D printing users can quickly get the best printing results and fulfill their imagination in a larger printing dimension. The equipment of our Anycubic LeviQ leveling system works just as fantastic to bring users further to the next phase.

Printing Freedom

Kobra Plus offers a printing dimension of 300*300*350mm that caters to diverse needs. The total build volume leaves more space and freedom for users to make any cubic shapes, allowing them to print as many objects in one run and fulfill their desires with the fewest prints.

Anycubic LeviQ

Anycubic Kobra Plus offers advanced users a significant increase in success rate by applying the Anycubic LeviQ leveling system. The Anycubic LeviQ automatically detects a 25-point to the printing platform to compensate for hotbed unevenness, thus making leveling a worry-free task. Users can then be more focused on the creation and enjoy the user-friendly printing experience with one-button control.

Astonishing Printing Speed

The printing speed has increased to 80-100mm/s, delivering twice the speed compared to other competitive products (the average rate is about 50mm/s). Kobra Plus continues to use a separated bowden extruder to ensure a stable and fast printing speed. The 45W metal heater bar accelerates to melt the filaments, and the dual cooling fans that run at a maximum speed of 6000PRM cool down the sculpting. The dual Z axis design convoys the fast printing with better printer stability, and dual metal gears guarantee smooth filament transport.

User-Friendly Add-ons

The printing platform uses carborundum glass as the material which locks parts down to the platform while printing. Once the printing parts cool down, they can be taken off easily. Also, a filament runout sensor is equipped to detect filament surplus, and users can resume printing even after restoring from powering off.

Two New 3D Printing Filaments

Anycubic has been pioneering a comprehensive 3D printing experience, and concurrently with the launch of the Kobra Plus, Anycubic is also offering two new types of filaments to bring more possibilities to the 3D printing experience. There are two unique texture filaments, Silky and Matte PLA Filaments, and multiple tones and colors available for users to choose from.

Pricing and Availability

The Kobra Plus 3D printer will begin retailing at 10:00 am EDT June 15th, 2022 / 4: 00 PM CEST June 15th, 2022 on the official Anycubic store, Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress. Anycubic will be providing an early bird offer of US$399 for the first 2,000 printers, and the price will revert to US$499 once the initial run is sold. The early bird notification can be subscribed at Anycubic store.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry that specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing, and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. With the vision of "For Freedom to Make", since the establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality.

