VC-Funded Fine Jewelry Brand Cast Launches Spellbound Collection

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based fine jewelry brand Cast is excited to welcome neighboring Bay Area designer Lauren Harwell Godfrey as their latest guest designer to create an exclusive collection for Cast to add to their growing roster of all-female collaborators. Godfrey's collection, titled "Spellbound" is a celebration of cool and collected California style featuring natural turquoise in hex shaped stacks, 14K gold, diamonds and blue zircon.

The Collection launch supports Cast's mission to bring more discovery, wonder and joy to the fine jewelry shopping experience. Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Rachel Skelly partners with a variety of designers to craft and curate exclusive collections. Every artful piece is distinct yet each can be paired together for layered and unexpected looks. With her unique partnership approach, Skelly has crafted a remarkable global roster of some of the most innovative designers in the jewelry business including Alice Ciccolini, Francesca Villa, Kristy Ford, Stacy Nolan and now Lauren Harwell Godfrey.

"Working with Cast was a collaborative experience that required trust and a lot of care. Rachel has a great love for innovative, eye-catching fine jewelry and I knew that my designs would be in good hands with her and the entire Cast team," says Godfrey. Godfrey's Spellbound Collection captures her signature style using gemstones and figurative references from cultures long ago.

Skelly explains, "It's been a thrill to work with Lauren on this collection. Given my roots in graphic design I've always been so drawn to Lauren's striking graphic style. Her aptitude for design along with her use of bold gemstones, color and geometric patterns drew me in and I knew immediately that I wanted to work with her. It's been an honor working beside her to bring to life this special collection that is infused with the rich symbolism that is so signature to her style."

The Spellbound collection celebrates the power of turquoise, known for its ability to captivate and calm. The true beauty lies in the combination of raw meets refined. The natural matrix marbling of this powerful stone stacked against rich 14K reclaimed gold and a radiating pattern of Canadian pavé diamonds create a striking balance. Keeping to the calming blue tones, blue zircon brings an added sparkle and the bold hex shapes bring a graphic structure to the design that is synonymous with Godfrey's own collection.

Cast's Spellbound collection ranges in price from $1,100 to $5,500 and is currently available for purchase on www.castjewelry.com .

ABOUT CAST

Launched in September 2021, Cast is a place to discover unexpected wonder-filled fine jewelry. Founded in San Francisco, Cast is both a brand and retailer, dreamed up by two friends who wanted to make the experience of shopping for artful fine jewelry as delightful as wearing it. With Founder Rachel Skelly at the helm as Chief Creative Officer and Founding Investor Eric Ryan advising, Cast brings to life a new vision for fine jewelry. Skelly has been developing brands for over two decades, with an optimism and creative vision that has given her the edge to reimagine established categories. Now she is applying her brand and product-making magic to one of the oldest industries in the world. The Cast story is anchored in discovery by offering a variety of voices–from the exclusive Cast-made collaborations they create to the select guest artists and distinctive pieces they showcase. Yet, all the voices harmonize under Skelly's guidance and curation. Together, Skelly and Ryan are on a mission to turn the jewelry curious into jewelry lovers and collectors with an experience that inspires wonder. Let your treasure hunt begin.

ABOUT LAUREN HARWELL GODFREY

Lauren Harwell Godfrey is the founder and designer of Harwell Godfrey. She spent more than 15 years as an award-winning art director and creative director in New York City and San Francisco, creating branded content for clients including Adidas, Levi's and Ray-Ban. Eager to embrace another growing passion, Godfrey enrolled in the inaugural class of the San Francisco Cooking School in 2013. After graduation, her natural talents quickly landed her an externship at critically acclaimed restaurant SPQR, stages at beloved Bay Area institutions Bar Tartine and Chez Panisse, and a hosting gig for Wired. Finding the process of working with her hands meditative, Godfrey began crafting bold accessories for herself and friends in 2015. Striking an instant chord with collectors and retailers, those initial pieces were the spark for Harwell Godfrey's accessory line, founded in 2016. These one-of-a kind pieces were custom made by Godfrey herself with intriguing, bold scale combinations of hand-tooled leather and raw stones. Her foray into fine jewelry began in 2017 with a capsule collection launched during Paris Fashion Week with For Future Reference. Lauren has won the Gem Award for Jewelry Design (2022), a Couture Design Award (2021), and is one of 10 finalists in the 2022 class of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

