Seramount Again Names FleishmanHillard a 2022 Top 10 Company for Executive Women

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard was named in the Top 10 of Seramount's 2022 Top Companies for Executive Women list today, it's seventh consecutive year in the Top 10 and 13th year on the list. Seramount, part of EAB, continues to explore ways organizations can move more women into top positions, while highlighting the successes at these trailblazing companies.

This is the most definitive list of top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women's advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and flexibility programs.

"FleishmanHillard is thrilled to again be recognized as a Top 10 Company for Executive Women," said John Saunders, president and CEO of FleishmanHillard. "But it is not by accident – we've moved DE&I to the center of our business and established a rigorous measurement process to guarantee our continued momentum. Our culture, rooted in diverse perspectives, strives to be the change we want to see in the world. And we won't settle for anything less."

"We are pleased to report that our 2022 list of Top Companies for Executive Women shows a small increase from 2021 in the number of women in senior leadership roles and in the prevalence of policies to train and advance them," says Betty Spence, PhD, Head, Women's Advancement at Seramount. "We are relieved to learn that women continued to move into leadership despite the pandemic, and we hope that in today's hybrid work environment, women's advancement will progress at an even faster pace."

FleishmanHillard has long been committed to supporting and creating clear leadership and career pathing opportunities for women. Examples of these outcomes include:

72% of U.S. offices are women-led

68% of the leadership Cabinet is female

50% of C-suite positions are held by women

63% of FleishmanHillard's global practice and sector groups are led by women

The full list of companies can be found HERE.

Methodology

The 2022 Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on pertinent topics, including female representation at all levels, but focuses on the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2021 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many female employees take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors and at least 500 US employees.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2021 ICCO Network of the Year, 2021 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2022 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year and Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2021; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2022. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with over 450 of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. We meet each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at www.seramount.com.

