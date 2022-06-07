Riviana Foods Introduces Two New Minute® Rice Cup Varieties

Minute Jalapeño Rice Cups and Minute Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cups Add Trending Flavors to Brand's Product Line

HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. , America's leading rice company, announced today the launch of two new varieties to its popular Minute® Rice Cups product offering – Jalapeño Rice and Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa. Like the other 4.4 oz. Minute Rice Cups, these two new varieties are in perfectly portioned single serving BPA-free cups and are ready in just one minute in the microwave, giving consumers that on-the-go convenience Minute Rice is known for. They are also Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, contain no preservatives, are MSG and cholesterol free, and vegan.

Minute Jalapeño Rice Cups and Minute Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cups (PRNewswire)

"These two new exciting flavors are part of our promise to continue to meet the wants and needs of today's ever evolving consumer," said Erica Larson, Senior Brand Manager at Riviana Foods. "Consumers can expect the same convenient, flavorful, high-quality rice they rely on so they can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying their meal and the moments in life that matter."

Both new products have distinct and delicious flavors; Minute Jalapeño Rice Cups offer a tasty blend of onion, green peppers and jalapeños that will spice up your meals, whereas Minute Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cups combine the buttery taste and aromatic scent of Minute brand's authentic Jasmine Rice with the brand's crunchy, 100% whole grain red quinoa.

Minute Jalapeño Rice Cups and Minute Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cups are available in select retailers throughout the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. To find the nearest store that carries these two varieties, visit https://minuterice.com/where-to-buy/ .

For more information about the brand, visit www.minuterice.com .

Thai Red Curry Rice :

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 Minute® Jalapeño Rice Cup

1 teaspoon red curry paste

2 tablespoons coconut milk

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Directions

Step 1: Heat rice according to package directions.

Step 2: In a small serving dish combine red curry paste and coconut milk. Add hot rice and stir to combine.

Step 3: Top with cilantro.

Tip: Add ¼ cup cooked chicken or shrimp.

Morning Power Bowl:

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 Minute® Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cup

½ banana, mashed

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 teaspoon honey or brown sugar

Fresh berries

Directions

Step 1: Heat rice according to package directions.

Step 2: In a small serving dish combine banana, milk, honey and rice. Mix well.

Step 3: Top with berries. Serve warm or allow to cool to room temperature.

Tip: Substitute with your favorite alternative milk. Top with crunchy granola.

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Minute® Products

Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana") is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect® and Gourmet House®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a company known as the global leader in rice.

The Minute product line includes an assortment of Instant Rice and Quinoa, ready in five minutes and 10 minutes depending on the grain type, as well as an assortment of Minute Rice Cups, packaged in convenient, single-serve BPA free cups and ready in one minute in the 4.4 oz. cup and 90 seconds in the 7 oz. cup.

Join the Minute® community online at www.minuterice.com . Also, follow @MinuteRiceUS on Facebook , Pinterest , and Instagram .

Thai Red Curry Rice (PRNewswire)

Morning Power Bowl (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Riviana Foods Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.