Project RACE Introduces New Mascot for Multiracial Heritage Week

Celebrate with Us from June 7th to 14th

MERCED, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiracial Heritage Week is the national week of celebration for the Biracial and Multiracial population. This year we are excited to introduce our new mascot, Kai, who represents our community.

The Multiracial population went from 2.9 percent in 2010 to 10.2 percent in the 2020 Census, a 276 percent increase! And we continue to grow. Multiracial children will now have a companion in Kai.

We are also introducing Classification Rights for Multiracial Individuals, which is part of the presentation found here: https://tinyurl.com/classificationofrights

Project RACE was founded in 1990 as Project RACE (Reclassify All Children Equally) to ensure that Multiracial people have an appropriate and respectful word to describe themselves and to check on forms used by schools, in medicine, on the U. S. Census, etc. We have over 30 years of accomplishments on state and federal levels. We have been given the Congressional Certificates of Special Recognition in 2021 and 2022. We have testified before Congressional Subcommittees five times at their request. You can find more information at our website www.projectrace.com or by looking at our presentation at: https://tinyurl.com/mhwpresentation

