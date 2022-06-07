Bright Talent Demystifies HR Policies on Global Mobility in New Webinar

Part Two of Rapid Change Management Webinar Series Helps HR Managers Mitigate Risks Associated with Remote Work Policies

TUSTIN, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced the webinar titled, "Work from Anywhere? Not so fast!" This the second podcast-style, micro-webinar in its rapid change management series. The webinar will be held on June 17, 8:30 to 9:00am PDT discussing the opportunities for professionals to work from anywhere in the world, and the implications this presents for employers. Global Mobility expert, Gabby LaHerran, will share her knowledge on the importance of knowing these implications and how to properly develop remote work policies.

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. (PRNewswire)

This webinar will help HR Leaders get their arms around the big issues associated with work-from-anywhere policies.

"The pandemic has ushered in opportunities for professionals to work from anywhere, evoking romantic ideas of Zoom meetings on sandy beaches or in an Italian villa," said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. "But before those flights are booked, we invite HR leaders to participate in this webinar to help them get their arms around the big issues associated with work-from-anywhere policies, so they have tools to quickly adopt appropriate global mobility practices."

The webinar will focus on a few high-level topics concerning work authorization and corporate tax for employees working remotely within the U.S. and outside its borders, offering the information employers need to mitigate risk of non-compliance. This engaging webinar includes live Q&A with our audience toward the end of the event.

To pre-register for the webinar, visit: BrightTalent.com/change-management.

About Bright Talent

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Talent, Inc.