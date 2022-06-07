Bright Security Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Bright Security recognized as a leader in Application Security

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Bright Security , an application security platform that lets developers quickly and seamlessly secure web applications and APIs, has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Application Security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Bright Security provides a powerful application & API security testing platform that ensures vulnerabilities never make it to production. The company's Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) platform shifts security left, integrating with the CI/CD pipeline so that Application Security begins early in the development process and runs through production compliance. The solution validates that detected vulnerabilities can actually be exploited, ensuring that developers and security teams can prioritize threats and aren't "chasing ghosts" with theoretical vulnerabilities.

"We are honored to be recognized at the 2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards," said Gadi Bashvitz, Co-founder and CEO of Bright. "The future of proper AppSec must be a combined effort of both the developers who create the product and the security teams who will ultimately secure it after it goes into production. Our DAST solution enables AppSec teams to outline what needs to be tested and how, and empowers development teams to utilize it throughout the software development lifecycle to identify vulnerabilities and ensure they never make it to production."

"We are so proud to name Bright Security as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Bright Security are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

About Bright Security

Bright Security significantly improves application security by providing a no-false positive, dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution purpose-built for modern development environments. The Bright vulnerability scanner works across common application protocols for Web, mobile, and APIs, and seamlessly integrates with the development and DevOps toolchain to provide security with every build. Bright is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Europe, and Tel Aviv. Sign up for a free account at https://brightsec.com/

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

