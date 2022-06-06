Yasso Unveils Vibrant New Look With Packaging and Logo Refresh

The Top 5 Novelty Brand Rolling Out Bold New Packaging Across Portfolio

BOULDER, Colo., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yasso, the beloved frozen Greek yogurt brand and #4 novelty brand nationally, today announces a packaging rebrand featuring a bold, upgraded design with a more prominent and distinct logo.

Expanding across Yasso's entire portfolio of frozen greek yogurt bars, sandwiches, chocolate coated bars, poppables and mochi, the new packaging features mouth-watering food photography spotlighting the brand's incredible flavors and utilizes an eye-catching color system to unify innovation platforms. The Yasso logo was also refreshed now encased in an electric, dripping blue at the top of all cartons creating an ownable and easily identifiable brand block on shelf.

"The brand has gone through an incredible evolution over the last 10 years and we believe that this creative redesign is going to have a significant impact in retail" said Craig Shiesley, Chief Executive Officer of Yasso. "The cohesive creative strategy across both our core bar business and our innovation platforms will drive brand recognition for new and existing users and make Yasso a standout choice within the category."

Since launching in 2011 with the brand's now-signature frozen greek yogurt bars, Yasso has grown to become a leader in delivering permissible indulgence for consumers looking for frozen snacks that provide incredible taste and quality nutrition. The brand will reach $200MM in annual retail sales this summer and continues to outpace brands in both the better-for-you and traditional ice cream and novelty categories.

Yasso is available at retailers nationwide and for online delivery on yasso.com. To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit Yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso.

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 11 flavors of novelty stick bars, four flavors of dipped chocolate bars , three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, three flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables and four Yasso Mochi, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso Inc was named one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. and Denver Business Journal in addition to garnering a spot on Inc.'s 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso.

