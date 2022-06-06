Like a Phoenix Rising, Expresspark-South Lot Serving Patrons Flying Out Of Philadelphia International Airport Re-Opens After 2 Years, 1 Month, 13 Days and 5 Hours Of Closure Due to COVID-19… And whose counting? YOU, OUR LOYAL CUSTOMERS!

ESSINGTON, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait for the re-opening of PHL's most convenient, safe, professional, and courteous customer centric airport parking facility is over! Expresspark- South Lot, is a privately-owned, Certified Woman-Owned and Operated off-site PHL Airport Parking Lot and has re-opened its doors after being closed over 2 years due to the COVID-19 Virus and government mandates. Expresspark-South Lot is part of the Smart Park Airport Parking Group of family operated airport parking facilities serving the Philadelphia International Airport.

Over the past year, Expresspark's Management Team has been working hard growing and training their staff to serve its newly expanded 825-car facility. Owner, Stephanie Kozak Allen, sees Expresspark-South Lot's re-opening as a milestone for the parking group since it faced many obstacles not only over the past two years, over the last decade. Expresspark-South Lot started construction in 2007, opened its doors in July of 2010 and immediately started the approval process for the expansion of 350 spaces. With approvals received and in hand by the end of August 2019, Expresspark-South Lot broke ground for the additional parking spaces and subsequently faced additional delays, i.e., the unforeseen permanent closure of Expresspark-North Lot due to airport mandate, and the wait on additional approvals requested from governing authorities. Stephanie and her expansion team stayed the course re-opening its doors on April 13, 2022, with 250 additional parking spots. The remaining 100 parking spots are earmarked to be completed by August 2022.

Expresspark and Smart Park Airport Parking Facilities have been providing award-winning customer service to its parking patrons since 1994. Stephanie and her team of 108 reinstated and/or newly hired service-motivated individuals are eager to get back to business at Expresspark-South Lot doing what they do best, providing safe and secure off-site airport parking and transportation to/from the Philadelphia International Airport for individuals traveling by air around the world from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware's Tri-State area. Expresspark-South Lot is grateful it stayed the course re-opening in the community, is very grateful to its staff and management team for their efforts; and, is extremely grateful to its customers and can't wait to see them soon to serve their PHL Airport Parking needs!

