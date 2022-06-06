Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints Dr. Michael Nance as New Chief of the Division of Pediatric General, Thoracic, and Fetal Surgery

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has appointed Michael L. Nance, MD as the Chief of the Division of Pediatric General, Thoracic, and Fetal Surgery, effective July 1, 2022. Prior to his promotion, Dr. Nance was the Associate Chief of the Division. He succeeds N. Scott Adzick, MD, who will continue his role as CHOP's Surgeon-in-Chief and Director of the Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment.

In addition to his division leadership roles, Dr. Nance will continue as an investigator in the CHOP Center for Injury Research and Prevention (CIRP) and director of CHOP's Pediatric Trauma Program, which he has led for 20 years as the Josephine J. and John M. Templeton, Jr. Endowed Chair in Pediatric Trauma. He will also continue his roles as Professor of Surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and consulting surgeon at Pennsylvania Hospital and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

An internationally recognized expert in emergency trauma care, Dr. Nance has held leadership roles in multiple national and international trauma organizations and is currently the President of the Pediatric Trauma Society. He is on the editorial boards of Pediatric Emergency Care and an Associate Editor for Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. He has published 165 peer-reviewed papers and 44 chapters, editorials, and reviews on a variety of topics in pediatric surgery and pediatric trauma.

Dr. Nance graduated from Rhodes College and Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He completed his General Surgery Residency and Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and finished his training in 1998 as the first Louise Schnaufer Pediatric Surgery Senior Fellow at CHOP. He is board certified in General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care, and Pediatric Surgery.

In 2020, Dr. Nance was elected to the prestigious Academy of Master Clinicians at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. At CHOP, he has served on numerous committees, including the Trauma Committee and the Perioperative Steering Committee. For the past six years, Dr. Nance has been on the Children's Surgical Associates board and this year serves as president of that board.

"I am delighted to announce the promotion of Dr. Nance to Chief of the Division," said Dr. Adzick. "He has shown superb leadership in his role as Associate Chief, and I have no doubt he will continue to do an exemplary job leading the Division as it continues to provide exceptional patient care, education, and research."

