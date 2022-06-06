5WPR Miami Expands Technology Team

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of its Technology Communications practice division with expanded capabilities and a dedicated team of professionals available out of the 5WPR Miami office. The expansion is in response to Miami's continuous technology boom.

An established leader among technology PR firms, 5W's Technology practice has consistently been recognized for its ability to build narratives for clients that propel them into mainstream news, establishing brand resonance through results-driven earned media campaigns.

"Over a year ago we expanded 5WPR with a Miami office because we possessed the foresight that many industries would be expanding out of the city," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We've watched businesses and employees pack up and move to Miami for years—I've always been confident it would be the next big business city. 5WPR is ready to bring our tech services in full force to Miami."

This past January, 5WPR launched a dedicated CBD PR and cannabis PR division out of the 5WPR Miami office. Other teams functioning out of 5WPR Miami include travel, hospitality, and a specialty cryptocurrency team with a focus on NFTs.

