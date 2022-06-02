"Veterinary Dermatology" Publishes Results of ElleVet Sciences Exclusive Atopic Dermatitis Study of Proprietary CBD+CBDA Oil on Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study, investigating the results of ElleVet Sciences CBD+CBDA oil and its efficacy on dogs with Atopic Dermatitis, was completed, and results show a resounding success. Analysis of the data show that over 65% of the dogs enrolled in the study had a significant improvement in skin itchiness. The paper is published in "Veterinary Dermatology," a prestigious veterinary publication (link here).

While CBD has been widely believed to have potential as a treatment option for Atopic Dermatitis, there have been minimal research studies prior to this study.

Led by Dr. Andrew Rosenberg of the Dermatology Center of New York and New Jersey, the research team conducted a year-long study examining a month-long treatment in a placebo blinded controlled clinical trial where dogs were either given a placebo or ElleVet Sciences' CBD+CBDA oil. When compared, the itchiness scores recorded by owners dropped significantly for dogs on the ElleVet Sciences' oil compared to dogs on the placebo. All dogs enrolled did not respond to the sesame oil base as a control group, showing that ElleVet Sciences has a significant positive impact on itchiness in dogs, which is one of the most common complaints from dog owners. No significant side effects were noted by owners, and when asked if they would continue this treatment, all the respondents are planning to continue usage.

Chief Medical Officer of ElleVet Sciences, Dr. Joe Wakshlag says, "This is a really positive response since these dogs were all refractory to commonly used products. This can be a regimen that is safe and effective and is a worthwhile addition to the current regimen and could be considered a first line of defense and can be used in conjunction with other products when necessary. This study was a huge success and we at ElleVet are extremely excited to share the results with the veterinary community."

According to ElleVet Sciences Co-founder Amanda Howland, "We are very pleased with the results of this study. Dermatological issues are one of the most common complaints from pet owners, and something that is a huge source of stress for both pets and pet owners. The results are even better than we anticipated, and we are thrilled to be able to share these results and help dogs with this issue."

Added, Dr. Wakshlag, "The dosing in the study was specific for atopic dermatitis, highlighting the need for accurate dosing in CBD+CBDA products. 65% of dogs had a clinically significant reduction in itching, which makes this study a resounding success."

