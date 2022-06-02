MERIPLEX ACQUIRES HEALTHCARE-BASED MSP, LIGHTPOINT

HOUSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed cybersecurity and IT solutions, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Oregon-based managed service provider (MSP), LightPoint. For over 20 years, LightPoint has been a trusted technology partner to SMBs and the Healthcare industry in the Pacific Northwest providing proactive Managed IT and security solutions with a personal touch. The acquisition fuels Meriplex's explosive growth and position to become the leading Managed Service Provider in the nation.

Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity and IT provider enabling transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Meriplex Communications) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have LightPoint join Meriplex, expanding our physical presence in the Northwest and enhancing our expertise in the Healthcare industry," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "With the addition of their exceptional team, we will secure our status of a best-in-class MSP/MSSP, providing a high-level of service and delivering security-first solutions to our clients nationwide."

The LightPoint acquisition enables Meriplex to strengthen their ability to service the Healthcare industry, a group for which MSP support has never been greater. As the scope of healthcare organizations grow more complex each year, while patient needs expand, it's critical for healthcare to work with the right MSP to ensure seamless transactions and secured patient data.

"In being acquired by Meriplex, our clients will continue to receive the excellent and personalized support they are accustomed to, while being backed with more resources, expanded offerings, sophisticated technology, and better scale," said Molly Moore, CEO of LightPoint. "We chose Meriplex because they share the same core values as we do, and together with our Healthcare expertise and their size and seasoned approach, we can provide more for our clients and employees."

As a fast-growing managed services provider, Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring businesses in leading markets in order to establish a local presence in the region and acquire top talent to support their increasing large client base and nationwide growth. If you are interested in learning more about our M&A process, please reach out to us here.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on Linkedin.

About LightPoint:

For over 20 years, LightPoint has delivered highly personalized, proactive managed technology services for small to medium-sized businesses. LightPoint clients receive high-touch, friendly service while gaining the benefit of LightPoint's people, process and technology which delivers the functions of a large IT enterprise without the associated costs. To learn more, visit www.lightpointnw.com.

Media Contact:

Macy Kirk

mkirk@meriplex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meriplex Communications