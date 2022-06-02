Keep Your Business on the Cutting Edge with Equip Exposition: Trade Show Hours, Demo Yard & UTV Test Track Expand

The October trade show includes its first-ever welcome reception, Mulligan's Fun Run 5K, and enhanced networking opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is enhancing attendee experiences for the 2022 trade show, to be held October 18-21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Registration is open for landscape professionals, hardscape contractors, outdoor power equipment dealers and retailers, and manufacturers and other industry members at www.equipexposition.com. Early Bird registration ends after September 9, 2022.

Attendees will find many changes to enhance their experience at the show in 2022.

"Attendees will find many changes to enhance their experience at the show in 2022. When we re-branded and renamed the event last year from GIE+EXPO to Equip Exposition, attendee feedback was clear. They wanted more time -- outside to try out equipment, to attend education sessions and to network, swap ideas and learn how to grow profitability," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages Equip Exposition. "We've heard them and are giving show attendees many new experiences, and most importantly, more hours at the show."

Of the many improvements this year, the ever-popular Outdoor Demo Yard, where attendees can "test before they invest" in new equipment to see if it's right for their businesses, has expanded by nearly 8 acres – and is now nearly 30 acres. Before committing to purchasing equipment, contractors and landscapers can drive, dig, mulch, cut, trim, mow, saw and more to see how the equipment handles and performs.

"Companies that have never reserved outdoor demonstration areas to show their products are lining up to be outside this year," says Kiser.

An expanded UTV test track also will be available in the Outdoor Demo Yard. Drivers must be at least age 16 and have a valid driver's license to drive one of the UTVs.

Hours for the trade show are also increasing, both for the indoor exhibition area, which boasts 1,000+ exhibitors covering 675,000 square feet of exhibit space, and for the expanded Outdoor Demo Yard.

Overall, the show opens earlier on Wednesday, starting for dealers at 9 a.m. and for landscape contractors at 12 p.m.

Outdoor Demo Yard hours also start early with additional Wednesday hours from

12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Additional enhancements to the show include:

Registration moving to the North Wing Lobby of the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

An express pickup line for attendees who are pre-registered on Wednesday at the KEC, allowing them to scan their registration bar codes and quickly print badges.

Kiosks in the South Wing lobbies where attendees can scan their bar codes and print badges. Select hotels will also offer express pickup and registration starting on Tuesday.

A first-ever Welcome Reception at Louisville Slugger Field sponsored by Husqvarna and Louisville Tourism for all attendees to enjoy food and fireworks, on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30 p.m- 9 p.m.

Mulligan's Fun Run 5K , sponsored by Ariens Co. and the Louisville's Great Lawn kicking off Wednesday morning, October 19 , starting at 7 a.m. The inaugural, sponsored by Ariens Co. and the TurfMutt Foundation that will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. Run/walk across the Ohio River on the city's Big Four pedestrian bridge and in sight ofGreat Lawn kicking off Wednesday morning,, starting at

A closing Keynote & Breakfast sponsored by RYOBI on Friday, October 21 at the KEC to close out the show, which includes a keynote address from National Geographic's Photo Ark creator Joel Sartore .

New education tracks for landscapers focused on Leadership, Technology, Sales & Profitability, Grow Your Team, Pool and Spa, Landscape Lighting, Tree Care, and Hardscaping.

Expanded education for dealers on succession planning, profitability, and new technologies.

Show management also heard attendees on better food and drink options at the KEC. Changes include:

A new Equip Expo Coffee House sponsored by EGO located in South Wing Lobby C.

Freedom Hall becoming a food hub, in addition to hosting Lucky's Mutt Madness and tree climbing workshops. Expect food trucks and three days of themed buffets (Taste of Kentucky , Southern BBQ, Little Italy) and more.

After a busy day seeing the latest innovations in the industry, attendees won't want to miss the evening concerts. The show's house band, The Crashers, kicks things off on Wednesday night. The premium concert event featuring country music star Trace Adkins moves to Thursday evening at Fourth Street Live! and is sponsored by STIHL on the Belgard Stage.

Equip Exposition continues to co-locate with Hardscape North America (HNA), the premier trade show for hardscape contractors, presented by the Interlocking Concrete Paving Institute and National Concrete Manufacturers Association. Registration at Equip Exposition gets attendees free access to the HNA show.

For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, KY, and in 2019 was ranked the sixth largest trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, has announced expanded tradeshow hours and new attendee experiences for its Oct. 18-21, 2022, tradeshow. For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050. Learn more about the show at www.equipexposition.com. (PRNewsfoto/Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI)) (PRNewswire)

