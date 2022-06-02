Health Management Associates Acquires Medical Audit Resource Services, Inc.

LANSING, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder, president, and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), announced the firm's acquisition of Medical Audit Resource Services, Inc. (MARSI).

Founded in 1991, MARSI specializes in medical coding support, physician education and healthcare revenue cycle management. MARSI's experts provide coding and auditing services for hospitals and physicians using inpatient, outpatient and risk adjusted reimbursement methodologies. Other clients include commercial fee-for-service plans as well as risk-adjusted plans.

"MARSI is recognized nationally for the expertise of its team and the results they deliver for clients. They will add enormous value to our healthcare delivery system, actuarial and revenue cycle work," Rosen said. "I am excited to welcome such talented professionals to HMA as we continue to expand the ways in which we can meet our clients' current and emerging needs."

MARSI has been a pioneer in several areas that are now standard operating procedure among healthcare providers and their contracted service providers, including over-code identification, physician queries, pre-bill auditing, coder and physician training, and clinical documentation improvement.

"We are excited to join an organization that shares our commitment to integrity and excellence," said Dr. Todd M. Husty, MARSI owner, founder, and chief medical officer. "HMA is home to an unmatched breadth and depth of experience and expertise. We look forward to the new opportunities we will have to serve our clients and extend our reach."

MARSI will continue to operate as Medical Audit Resource Services, an HMA Company, under the leadership of Dr. Husty. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in more than 20 locations across the country and over 500 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

