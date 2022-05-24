Tech Giants Gather at Premier Hacking Event that Boosts Security for 1 Billion End Users

Trend Micro hosts Pwn2Own, pushing research boundaries to further innovation

DALLAS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, demonstrates its role as a technology innovator through its annual Pwn2Own hacking competition. In total, more than 1 billion end users, both business users and consumers, will benefit from improved security resulting from this year's competition.

At the 15th anniversary, $1,155,000 was awarded to industry researchers for 25 zero-day vulnerabilities disclosed to software providers, including partners Microsoft, Tesla and Zoom, and sponsor VMware.

The annual event encourages the best vulnerability researchers from around the world to target enterprise software, finding new issues in popular applications for vendors to patch before they can be abused by criminals. Target software is chosen to encourage research in the most critical areas for businesses and individuals globally.

"Remote work isn't going anywhere. Electric vehicles are here to stay. We want to ensure the software that powers the computing landscape is secure, no matter where those computers are found," said Kevin Simzer, COO of Trend Micro. "The threat intelligence gained from Pwn2Own is invaluable, not just to us and our customers, but to the IT community and anyone who uses this software every day."

Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), which runs the hacking event, partners with software vendors to have an even greater impact on the larger computing landscape.

"We are extremely proud to partner with the ZDI for the 15th anniversary of Pwn2Own," said Aanchal Gupta, CVP, Azure and M365 Security at Microsoft. "Pwn2Own is an extremely unique and important event for Microsoft. The quantity and quality of vulnerability submissions from participants enables us to accelerate security fixes in our products and services, helping protect millions of customers across the planet."

Identifying new ways that critical applications can be abused by cybercriminals informs Trend Micro's ongoing innovation, including automotive security offerings.

For complete results from Pwn2Own 2022, please visit: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/blog/2022/5/18/pwn2own-vancouver-2022-the-results.

