KAR Global Launches Enhanced Condition Reports for BacklotCars

Collaboration with Thoughtworks Expands Capabilities, Accuracy and Transparency

CARMEL, Ind. and CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, unveils enhanced condition reports on the company's BacklotCars platform. To develop and deploy these new capabilities, BacklotCars collaborated with Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS)—a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. The new features—which include engine audio recordings—are aimed at further strengthening the BacklotCars customer experience through more accurate, more consistent and easier to understand condition reports.

"Vehicle buyers want increased consistency, accuracy, trustworthiness and reliability in the inspection process, and this highly-innovative iteration simulates seeing and hearing a vehicle in person," said Josh Parsons, chief operating officer of BacklotCars. "Thoughtworks helped us combine the best features and functionality of the BacklotCars and CARWAVE inspection frameworks while identifying areas to streamline across the platforms. The result is a single, enhanced condition report framework that accelerates sales for sellers and provides buyers with comprehensive condition information that is easy to understand."

The collection of new features on the inspection report was also streamlined in order to help ensure the consistency of information displayed for buyers across a wide range of vehicle conditions, ages and mileages.

"We are excited to partner with BacklotCars on its journey to revolutionize wholesale automotive with next-generation digital experiences for its dealers," said Chris Murphy, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks North America. "The expanded digital inspection process will help the company operate more efficiently while helping dealers make the most informed buying decision possible."

Focused on making wholesale easy so dealers can be more successful, BacklotCars is dedicated to providing top-tier technology, a fully transparent bidding environment, condition reports based on independent mechanical inspections and leading digital capabilities. Learn more about BacklotCars here.

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

