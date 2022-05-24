J. Christopher Mizer Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Christopher Mizer, President and CEO of Vivaris Capital, LLC, a multi-strategy fund offering hybrid hedge and private equity structures, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for investment management executives.

Mizer was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"Vivaris Capital's team is dedicated to changing the world by investing in new ideas, innovation, and people that have a positive impact. With that in mind, I look forward to working with Forbes to contribute high level thought leadership ideas. Our vision for the future is based on actionable strategies that make the planet a better place for all mankind, which makes Forbes an ideal platform for getting the word out about our work," said Mizer.

"We are honored to welcome J. Christopher Mizer into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"As an accepted member of the Council, he has access to exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum, share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, contribute to published Q&A panels, and benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team," Gerber said.

About Vivaris Capital

Vivaris Capital, LLC was founded in June of 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in healthcare, life sciences, and technology that are leaders in their market niches. The Vivaris team is led by J. Christopher Mizer who is the chairman of each of the portfolio companies and guides key strategic decisions and their execution. He also serves as the operating president on an interim basis when companies are going through periods of ownership succession and new management team members are being assembled.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com.

