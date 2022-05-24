Buck recognizes key global talent with round of promotions

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced the promotion of 18 key leaders across the U.S., U.K., and Canada to the principal level of the organization. These promotions support Buck's rapidly growing business and the company's commitment to recognizing individual accomplishments and contributions on behalf of clients and the business and include the following:

• Kelly Adams • Brett Haywood • Daniel Leva • Chandra Brown • Melanie Hill • Ryan Maccartney • Carolyn Cahoon • Andreas Hunter • Steven Mathews • Amanda Cran • Mark James • Mark Mathson • Karen DeBortoli • Caroline Kaplonski • Audra Ruffner • Leslie Ferguson • Cliodna Kelly • Kevin Spanier

"At Buck, our people are our most valuable assets," said Jack Freker, CEO of Buck. "As new global challenges continue to emerge, these colleagues have shown ongoing innovation, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to delivering superior outcomes for Buck's clients and their employees and members. I'm proud of their commitment to excellence, driving strong growth across our global business and demonstrating their dedication to helping our clients provide competitive and inclusive benefits to support the wellbeing of their employees and members."

