TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the 2022 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The issue has 5 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Zendaya, Apple CEO Tim Cook, recording artist Mary J. Blige, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and actor Simu Liu.

The TIME100 includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The nineteenth annual list features: Michelle Obama on Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden on Volodymyr Zelensky, Matthew McConaughey on Channing Tatum, Denis Villeneuve on Zendaya, James Corden on Adele, Reese Witherspoon on Zoë Kravitz, Martin Scorsese on Andrew Garfield, Sandra Oh on Simu Liu, Ryan Seacrest on Kris Jenner, Laurene Powell Jobs on Tim Cook, Jeb Bush on Ron DeSantis, Tom Brady on Rafael Nadal and many more.

Of the 2022 TIME100 list, TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes, "Our hope is that the TIME100 list is not simply a recognition of influence but a study in how influence can be wielded... If crisis is going to unite us, we must find within ourselves that same empathy. The spectrum of leaders on this list, wielding influence in so many ways, is a reminder that we all have the option to use our power for good." https://bit.ly/3NuhmkF

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2022 TIME100:

The 2022 TIME100 features dozens of entertainers, including Channing Tatum, Pete Davidson, Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Adele, Simu Liu, Mila Kunis, Oprah Winfrey, Ahmir "Questlove"Thompson, Mary J. Blige, Miranda Lambert, Jon Batiste, Keanu Reeves and more.

Athletes on this year's list include: Nathan Chen, Alex Morgan, Eileen Gu, Candace Parker, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn and Rafael Nadal.

This year's list features 49 women, including Mary J.Blige, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Adele, Miranda Lambert, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Nadine Smith, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Quinta Brunson, Zoe Kravitz, Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and others.

The list features U.S. President Joe Biden, and other U.S. political figures including Kevin McCarthy, Ron DeSantis, Kyrsten Sinema, Ketanji Brown Jackson and more.

Other notable writers include Sacha Baron Cohen, Mindy Kaling, LeBron James, Billy Porter, Stevie Wonder, Alexei Navalny, Jimmy Fallon, Bernie Sanders, Bowen Yang, Billie Jean King, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Jack Harlow, Cory Booker, and more.

Xi Jinping is on the list for the 13th time, more than any other person on the list this year. Other repeats include: Oprah Winfrey (10), Vladimir Putin (7), Joe Biden (5), Christine Lagarde (5),Tim Cook (5), Adele (3), Rafael Nadal (2), Alex Morgan (2), Abiy Ahmed (2), Issa Rae (2), Megan Rapinoe (2) and Ursula von der Leyen (2).

Eileen Gu, 18-years-old, is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on this year's list is Faith Ringgold, who is 91-years-old.

TIME will celebrate the 2022 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people with the return of the annual TIME100 Summit and TIME100 Gala on June 7 and June 8 in New York City.

The second annual TIME100 Summit on June 7, 2022 will convene leaders from the global TIME100 community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include: Apple CEO Tim Cook; co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates; NBA champion, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Dwyane Wade; writer, producer, and actor Mindy Kaling; U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry; former U.S. Representative and co-founder, Giffords Gabrielle Giffords; Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley; founder and creative director, Brother Vellies Aurora James, designer Christian Siriano; head of global TV, Netflix Bela Bajaria; Olympic Champion, Freestyle Skiing Eileen Gu; writer, director, producer and actor Taika Waititi; poet and author Cathy Park Hong; artist Jon Batiste; senior vice president, BioNTech SE Dr. Katalin Karikó; filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen and more. Visit Time100summit.com for program and speaker updates.

The 16th annual TIME100 Gala, celebrating TIME's list of the world's most influential people, will take place on June 8, 2022. The event will feature performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert, as well as honorary tributes from members of this year's list, remarks from TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal, and more.

Both events will take place at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 2022 TIME100 Summit and TIME100 Gala are presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac, and signature partners Booking.com and Citi.

