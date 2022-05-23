MindMed Appoints Schond L. Greenway as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, announced the appointment of Schond L. Greenway as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Greenway comes to MindMed with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, finance and corporate advisory, and investment analysis in the life sciences sector.

Mindmed logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine, Inc. (Mindmed)) (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to add Schond to our management team. Schond brings extensive expertise in US biotech capital markets, which was a key attribute we sought in identifying a CFO," said Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director of MindMed. "Schond is joining MindMed at an exciting point in our growth, with numerous near-term milestones ahead across our pipeline. I look forward to working closely with him to advance our mission of becoming a global leader in the development of innovative therapies for brain health disorders."

"This is an exciting time to be joining the Company as it continues its patient-focused mission of developing innovative new therapies to improve outcomes for individuals with anxiety, addiction and autism," said Mr. Greenway. "I'm excited to join this dynamic and talented team. I look forward to working with the management team to advance the Company's robust pipeline and contribute to its success."

Mr. Greenway joins MindMed after serving as CFO of Avalo Therapeutics, a precision medicine clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. He previously served as VP of Investor Relations at Mesoblast, an allogeneic cellular medicines company. He served in a similar role at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and in various roles at investment banking firms Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital, predominantly focused on healthcare and technology. Mr. Greenway has participated in and advised on numerous transactions during his tenure in investment banking and capital markets. He has assisted in securing significant cumulative growth capital through a variety of equity and debt instruments in the public and private markets, as well as through funding from significant collaboration arrangements with therapeutics companies.

Mr. Greenway received an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business – University of Virginia and a BS from Florida A&M University.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.