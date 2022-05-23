InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask to Combat Foul Odors (CLM-550)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create an improved mask to help block odors associated with the mask, perspiration or the wearer's breath," said an inventor, from Crestline, Ohio, "so I invented the SCENTED MASK. My design could help to promote proper mask usage and a more positive mood."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a more appealing way to wear a protective face mask. In doing so, it helps to combat foul odors. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLM-550, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp