Cadiz Inc. to Present at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz Inc. ("the Company", NASDAQ: CDZI/CDZIP), a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects, is pleased to announce its participation this week at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Conference, which is being held on May 25-26, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Cadiz President and CEO Scott Slater and Executive Chair Susan Kennedy will present a corporate overview at a fireside chat on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8:10 A.M. PT. Slater and Kennedy will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Cadiz Inc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cadiz Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@brileyfin.com or visit the conference web site. A copy of the Company's presentation will be available following the conference at https://www.cadizinc.com/presentations/.

About the B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

The B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference is the premier West Coast investment and networking event and gathers key executives from more than 200 public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. The conference will feature a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors. For more information on B. Riley Securities, visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water technology with more than 70 square miles of property, significant infrastructure and water rights. The Company is on a mission to dedicate our unique and diverse land, water, agriculture and infrastructure assets to finding sustainable solutions to California's resource challenges, including providing access to safe, clean water for all communities.

Working with California public agencies, we are implementing the Cadiz Water Project, which will manage groundwater at our properties to make available needed water supply and significant storage capacity for underserved communities in California. Cadiz is also the first Company in the world to convert a retiring oil and gas pipeline – the Cadiz Northern Pipeline – for water conveyance in underserved areas of California. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to maximize value for Cadiz land and water resources, the Company's ability to obtain new financing as needed, the receipt of additional permits for the water project and other factors and considerations detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cadiz Inc.