Erie Insurance names Tim Shine to new SVP, information technology role

Shine will focus on sales and product technology, leading ERIE's technology transformation across personal lines, commercial lines and ERIE Family Life

ERIE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced the promotion of Tim Shine to senior vice president in IT, focused on sales and product technology. The appointment was effective May 19.

Tim Shine | SVP, Information Technology | Erie Insurance (PRNewswire)

Shine will report to ERIE CIO Partha Srinivasa in this newly created role and focus on sales and product technology, leading ERIE's technology transformation across personal lines, commercial lines and ERIE Family Life.

Shine, most recently vice president of information technology, brings 25 years of professional technology experience rooted in software engineering to this new SVP role. Since joining ERIE in 1999, Shine has led the modernization of the company's core insurance systems, including the delivery of the Quoting and Application System (QAS), ERIESecure Business and ERIE Express Life.

"I'm excited to align Tim to our top priorities of modernizing and transforming our core platforms," said Srinivasa in announcing the appointment to ERIE employees. "During his time at Erie Insurance, Tim has helped shape a more contemporary user experience for our agents, driven greater efficiencies in our policy processing and greatly accelerated the adoption of data and cloud capabilities."

Prior to ERIE, Shine held technology roles at State Farm and General Electric Transportation. He earned his bachelor's degree in management information systems from Gannon University.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

