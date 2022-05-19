UpHealth Interpretation Service Martti™ reaches over 1.5 million Minutes with a Top Comprehensive Healthcare System in New Jersey

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) has reached over 1.5 million minutes of translation through its interpretation service, Martti™, at one of New Jersey's top comprehensive healthcare systems. Martti™ by UpHealth partnered with the healthcare system in October 2021 to provide remote language interpretation services to patients and their companions. Since then, the integration of the Martti™ system has allowed the health system to help over 118,000 patients through the over 1.5 million minutes of translation.

Martti™ is an interpretation service that includes language access and is also interoperable with electronic health records (EHR) and other telehealth platforms to put patients and care teams in touch 24/7 with certified and qualified medical interpreters trained in more than 250 languages, including American Sign Language.

"The UpHealth partnership with one of New Jersey's top comprehensive healthcare systems brings our best-in-class language access via Martti™ to support equitable access and inclusive care for underserved and diverse populations," said Andy Panos, Executive Vice President of U.S. Telehealth at UpHealth. "It's essential that patients and healthcare providers communicate accurately and clearly with each other from start to finish and Martti™ Interpretation helps do just that. We are thrilled to be impacting more effective, safe, reliable care for millions, and encouraging better health outcomes for all patients and their companions, not just those who are English proficient or those who aren't hearing impaired."

Nearly 1,200 Martti™ devices have been deployed across the health system to enable over 1.5 million minutes of interpreting service to date. These devices support more than 35,000 employees and have enhanced more than 118,000 patient encounters since October 2021. The Martti™ system has also been fully integrated into the hospital issued Vocera devices.

The partnered health care system provides care to 5 million people across 9 counties in the state of New Jersey and is deeply focused on addressing issues such as health disparities, access and implicit bias in the clinical setting to ensure high-quality and reliable health care for all of its patients and their companions.

Overall Martti™ interpretation satisfaction among providers sits at 4.8 out of 5 stars. For more information about Martti™, please visit https://uphealthinc.com/martti.

