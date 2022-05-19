Ticker Symbol Non-Fungible Tokens are First to be Rendered & Minted on Demand

DETROIT, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder loyalty platform TiiCKER ® today dropped the next generation of digital signature and social media handles: your own ticker symbol.

Each Tii:MARK token will include a custom-rendered image, animation, and a physical coin, as well as utility such as exclusive access to perks, discounts and experiences, listing on the Tii:CKER Stock Exchange, and access to a Tii:MARK owners-only event in Summer 2023. (PRNewswire)

Like a stock listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ or London Stock Exchange, the one to four letter Tii:MARK will be a one-of-one signature, and minted on the Ethereum block chain as an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT). Each Tii:MARK token will include a custom-rendered image, animation, and a physical coin, as well as utility as the NFT owners' TiiCKER user name and sign-on, exclusive access to perks, discounts and experiences, listing on the Tii:CKER Stock Exchange, and access to a Tii:MARK owners-only event in Summer 2023.

TiiCKER dropped 100 Tii:MARKs on the NFT platform OpenSea and 1,000 additional Tii:MARKs on the TiiCKER platform today. TiiCKER.com/NFT Potential buyers interested in purchasing a Tii:MARK can search for their desired symbol's availability, bid on desired ticker options, and purchase directly on the site via credit card or cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum.

TiiCKER held in reserve publicly traded "Listed Edition" ticker symbols like Tii:AAPL, Tii:AMZN, Tii:FB and Tii:TSLA, as well as select celebrity and artist tickers, allowing these companies and individuals a limited time to claim their ticker symbol before it's sold to a shareholder, fan or collector. TiiCKER is planning to drop future Tii:MARK NFTs – of a total possible four-letter-or-less universe of 475,254 options – in release waves based on bidding demand, as well as themes like sports, lifestyle or alma maters. The fintech startup also plans to host charity auctions for unique items or brands like Tii:GOAT, Tii:MVP, Tii:ARMY, Tii:YMCA or Tii:WISH.

May 2022 Tii:DROP (top-5 listings)

Bronze Silver Gold Platinum OpenSea Personalized $200 Popular $500 High-Value $1,000 Wide Appeal $2,000 Exclusive Auction $2,000+ Tii:AYE Tii:ADAM Tii:ATL Tii:BANK Tii:BENZ Tii:CLAY Tii:BOYS Tii:BIKE Tii:DOGS Tii:DUKE Tii:CORK Tii:DOE Tii:LA Tii:LORD Tii:ELON Tii:GUAM Tii:FIX Tii:NOLA Tii:SHE Tii:PHD Tii:PIKE Tii:SUZY Tii:WIFE Tii:SPIN Tii:UFC

"I've thought for a long time that having my own ticker symbol would be Tii:SICK, and with the blockchain- prominence of NFTs, it's now possible," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), creator of the Tii:MARK and founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "People collect all kinds of physical items based on their passions and lifestyle, they take great care to curate their personal and social brand, and we believe they will invest in an asset that blends all these things in a token as rare as they are."

Although NFTs are a digital collector's item, investors who purchase a Tii:MARK will receive an engraved, physical two-inch metal token along with their unique landing page validating and recording ownership, minting date and Blockchain ID. Tii:MARK owners also receive exclusive access to a validated swag store to purchase custom apparel and Tii:MARKed items.

"We've used the Tii prefix since the inception of TiiCKER as a universal sign of public ownership and with the plan to make it our member's username, but this is Tii:NEXT level," said Chris Tromp (Tii:GURU), chief digital officer for TiiCKER, and whose team built the on-demand rendering NFTs and utility functionality. "Unlike other icon-based or artist-based NFTs, the Tii:MARK brings NFTs to the masses, blending the real and meta worlds, and delivering both daily utility and finite exclusivity in one NFT collection."

To learn more about Tii:MARK, claim your ticker symbol if you're a public company, or bid on current or future drops, please visit TiiCKER.com/NFT.

About TiiCKER®

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides exclusive access to shareholder perks, custom articles and content, and tools to connect with the companies they own to request shareholder rewards. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates, markets and manages shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners, and to measure and maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

