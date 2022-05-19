StradVision to open new Dusseldorf office, Dean Kim appointed VP of Business Development

StradVision will open its second Germany -based office in Dusseldorf

Newly minted VP of Business Development Dean Kim will relocate to head efforts in Dusseldorf

SEOUL, South Korea and DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision , an AI-based vision processing company for Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS, announced today the opening of their second office in Germany, based in Dusseldorf.

Further German expansion to enhance global OEM support

By opening the Dusseldorf office, StradVision will enhance the support and cooperation with global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The new office is StradVision's second expansion into Germany, the first being their Munich area office in February of 2020.

"We look forward to opening and operating our second office in Germany with the proximity it provides to many of our major ADAS and Autonomous Driving customers and partners. This year is crucial for StradVision to expand our global business, and the new location will allow us to enhance the cooperation and partnership with key stakeholders in the region," said StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim.

Dean Kim, formerly Director of Business Development for StradVision, has been appointed Vice President of Business Development. As part of this appointment, Mr. Kim will relocate to the new Dusseldorf office, where StradVision looks to strengthen business development strategies and collaboration with customers.

"Germany is a crucial region in terms of StradVision's business in Europe and worldwide," said StradVision VP of Business Development Dean Kim. "We found that our customers value closer cooperation on our ongoing development projects, and that's something we hope to provide with the new Dusseldorf office. In addition to organizational strengthening, this move will accelerate StradVision's business in Europe."

Before joining StradVision, Mr. Kim was Head of Sales and Business Development ADAS at Continental Korea, as well as the Leader of Smart TV Global Content Planning & Operation at HE Division of LG Electronics.

About StradVision

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs and powers ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles worldwide and is serviced by over 250 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, Munich, and Dusseldorf. StradVision has been honored with the Gold Award at the 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). In addition, StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

