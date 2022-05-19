RECORD-BREAKING $300,000 RAISED BY FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTS 30TH ANNUAL CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT HOSTED BY ACTOR AND LONGTIME SUPPORTER ALFONSO RIBEIRO

Fresh Start Caring for Kids also holds 7th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by Jermaine Dye May 22-23

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts held its 30th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by actor and longtime supporter Alfonso Ribeiro March 27-28 at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, raising a record-breaking $300,000 from this single event. Over two days, guests enjoyed celebrity golf, games, delicious food and drinks, and a live and silent auction.

Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start, host Alfonso Ribeiro and some of the event’s celebrity participants at the golf event in 2022. (Kylie Alyssa Photography) (PRNewswire)

"This is an amazing cause because the gift of transformation results in more than just what you can see," says Ribeiro.

The annual golf tournaments raise the much-needed funds and help transform the lives of children suffering from physical and cosmetic deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease. The San Diego event was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for his roles on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "America's Funniest Home Videos." Ribeiro is a longtime supporter of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and has raised over $3 million for medical programs since he started supporting Fresh Start.

"This is an amazing cause that I love supporting every year because the gift of transformation results in more than just what you can see," says Ribeiro. "These children will not only see a physical difference, but they can also grow up feeling more confident in how they look, leading to inner confidence and growth within themselves."

Chicago-based Fresh Start Caring For Kids Foundation will also hold its 7th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic hosted by Jermaine Dye (Chicago White Sox, 2005 World Series MVP) on May 22-23, 2022 at Rich Harvest Farms. The event will feature a Celebrity Shootout, a Celebrity Golf Classic Pre-Tournament Dinner, a Post-Dinner Event VIP Party, and a golf tournament with VIP celebrities and the opportunity to mingle with MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, and LPGA friends as well as other celebrities.

Fresh Start Caring For Kids Foundation's 24th Chicago Surgery Weekend was held on April 23, 2022 where a bilateral breast reduction procedure was performed to address gynecomastia. The next Surgery Weekend will take place September 17 at The University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital by the volunteer medical team and support staff.

San Diego-based Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosted a surgery weekend May 14 & 15 with a full schedule where they provided highly specialized medical care to 50 children – including reconstructive and plastic surgery, laser treatments and speech therapy.

Fresh Start hosts six surgery weekend cycles in San Diego and three in Chicago annually. Each cycle provides patients with two days of intensive surgeries along with supporting medical treatments, such as dental, orthodontics, laser and speech therapy. Fresh Start's volunteer medical professionals are highly qualified and strive to empower the confidence of these children, all at no cost to the patient and their family.

For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, please visit FreshStart.org.

ABOUT FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTS

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org.

