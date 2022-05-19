Nordic ESG Investor, AVG Group Sarl to Issue Second Dividend Within First Year of Launch and Invests in Hyperthermics AS

OSLO, Norway and LUXEMBOURG, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVG Group Sarl (AVG), through its investment fund, the Nordic ESG and Impact Fund SCSp (the "Fund") is set to issue its second dividend back to investors within a year of operations. The Fund launched on 01 March 2021 with a strategic focus on the Nordics where energy transition technology (Climate Solutions) is abundant.

Hyperthermics' bio-organisms speed up the digestion process sustantially. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to announce that our Fund is exceeding our expected returns and that the energy transition is well underway. The credit goes to our underwriting team and the portfolio companies relentless push for growth," says Karl Andersen, the Fund's CEO.

The Nordic market for climate technology continues to grow. The Fund managers attended the Energy Transition Summit in Kristiansand, Norway a few weeks ago and believes that this is just the beginning of a mega trend for climate technology.

Investment In Hyperthermics

AVG has made an investment into Hyperthermics during the last few weeks. Hyperthermics is a biotechnical company headquartered in Ulsteinvik, Norway. Hyperthermics specializes in developing micro-organisms and bacteria that break down different types of biomass into a variety of beneficial outputs such as protein powder, biogas and soil improvement. The products will service a variety of industries especially the fish farming waste business and the anerobic digestion markets.

AVG Group Sarl

AVG manages the Nordic ESG and Impact Fund SCSp (the "Fund"). With offices in New York, Oslo and Luxembourg, the team delivers a global approach to ESG and Impact investing.

