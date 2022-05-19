NexGen Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE MKT: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has mailed the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022 in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Your vote is important - please vote today.

NexGen encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and ASX (www.asx.com.au) and are on our website at www.nexgenenergy.ca.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

Set the number of directors at nine; Elect directors for the ensuing year; Re-appoint the auditors for the ensuing year; and Re-approve the current stock option plan

Meeting Access and Location:

Webcast Url: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1550103&tp_key=c99fd7fe0f

Conference dial-in: Toronto: 416-764-8659

Vancouver: 778-383-7413

North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6392

International Toll Free: Australia 1800076068 / Hong Kong 800962712

Conference ID: 31698720



Location: The Offices of NexGen Energy Ltd.

Suite 3150, 1021 West Hastings St.

Vancouver BC

Participants of the webcast and teleconference facilities will be able to participate in the question-and-answer session following the formal part of the Meeting and presentation, and will not be able to participate in the formal part of the Meeting.

The Board of Directors of NexGen recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed items.

How to Vote



Beneficial Shareholder Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary Registered Shareholders Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate CDI Holders Shares held by way of CDIs through CHESS Depository Nominees Pty Limited

www.proxyvote.com www.investorvote.com www.investorvote.com.au

Call or fax to the number(s) listed on your voting instruction form Phone: 1-866-732-8683 Fax: 1-866-249-7775 Fax to the number(s) listed on your CDI voting instruction form

Return the voting instruction form in the enclosed postage paid envelope Return the form of proxy in the enclosed postage paid envelope Return the CDI voting instruction form to the address listed in your CDI voting instruction form

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of 2:00p.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Shareholder Information and Questions

NexGen shareholders who have questions about the management information circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines elite environmental performance as well as industry leading economics. Rook I hosts the Arrow Deposit that hosts Measured Mineral Resources of 209.6 M lbs of U 3 O 8 contained in 2.18 M tonnes grading 4.35% U 3 O 8 , Indicated Mineral Resources of 47.1 M lbs of U 3 O 8 contained in 1.57 M tonnes grading 1.36% U 3 O 8 , and Inferred Mineral Resources of 80.7 M lbs of U 3 O 8 contained in 4.40 M tonnes grading 0.83% U 3 O 8 .

NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. The Company is the recipient of the 2018 PDAC Bill Dennis Award for Canadian mineral discovery and the 2019 PDAC Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 25, 2022 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content:

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.