ARE YOU READY TO GET TURNED ON!

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VideoShops is igniting the creator retail revolution, making it fast and easy for ANYONE to become an instant retailer just by recommending products and brands they are discovering and loving.

Videoshops technology solves universal challenges in social commerce for creators, brands and the social platforms. The biggest challenge in social commerce is that the social platforms are not built to pay Creators, and they don't! For a Creator to have the ability to make a shoppable video today, Creators have to do brand direct deals, they need to be verified by each brand, and each brand has to agree to pay the Creator directly. This excludes millions of video content creators that inspire real sales from being able to participate in getting paid on their product recommendations. "Videoshops truly democratizes social commerce and makes it possible for all Creators to build a digital retail business just sharing products they love." Abra Potkin, Co-Founder

Videoshops, a technical fusion of product discovery combined with a suite of social commerce tools, that enables millions of creators with any size follower base to get paid for authentic brand and product recommendations. Videoshops puts the Creator in control of their end-to-end conversion relationship from follower to consumer and essential data from product discovery to checkout. "Videoshops is the new Uber, if you have a car, you have a business, now if you have a recommendation, you have a business, it's time to level up the paying field." Nicole Winnaman, Co-Founder

"Marc Lore and I are firm believers in female empowerment. Videoshops has two powerful women as co-founders, Abra Potkin and Nicole Winnaman who have a big competitive advantage, they have an incredible vision and the ability to achieve it. They are a championship team." Alex Rodriquez, Investor

VideoShops is positioned to be a big winner in Social Commerce, the fastest-growing sector of the 4 trillion-dollar e-commerce category. Co-Founders Nicole Winnaman and Abra Potkin have raised $18M in two seed funding rounds, attracting an impressive roster of investors that include renowned industry professionals with vast backgrounds in e-commerce, Jeff Ubben from Value Act Capital, Marc Lore from Jet.com and Alex Rodriguez led the investment rounds.

