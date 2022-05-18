Ritter Insurance Marketing and Integrity Announce Transformational Partnership to Help More Americans

Historic addition of respected, nationally-renowned IMO and technology pioneer to Integrity's end-to-end platform will empower agents to better serve the rapidly evolving senior market

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase Ritter Insurance Marketing ("Ritter"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") specializing in Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. As part of the acquisition, Craig Ritter, CEO of Ritter Insurance Marketing, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

An industry innovator, Ritter Insurance Marketing has spent more than 25 years helping Americans access the life-changing Medicare health insurance and prescription drug benefits they need. The genesis company was founded by industry legend Cal Ritter in 1994 and has been expertly led by Cal's son, Craig Ritter, since they became partners in 2005, becoming Ritter Insurance Marketing.

Under Craig's visionary guidance, Ritter Insurance Marketing has pioneered many groundbreaking systems that empower brokers and agents to work more efficiently, including an online enrollment system and a quote generator that were among the industry's first. Through partner offices located across the country, Ritter's substantial network of 15,000 agents help more than 800,000 clients manage the complexities of Medicare annually. In addition, the company has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for seven consecutive years by the Central Penn Business Journal.

"Ritter Insurance Marketing is one of the most recognized and trusted names in the senior market — what they have accomplished over the years has been truly remarkable," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "This historic partnership will truly benefit all stakeholders: agents, carriers and consumers. Ritter and Integrity each bring to the table unique expertise and substantial achievements. By combining our capabilities, we're unlocking even greater potential to better serve the life, health and wealth needs of more Americans. Our mutual emphasis on innovation will help agents and agencies deliver the right products and solutions to their customers with optimal efficiency. We are so honored that Ritter Insurance Marketing has decided to join Integrity on our journey to innovate the industry, and we're thrilled to welcome Craig and the entire Ritter team to the Integrity family."

"With Integrity, we felt an immediate alignment of values and priorities," explained Craig Ritter, CEO of Ritter Insurance Marketing. "As the market becomes more complex, we know it is essential to offer our agents and brokers the most cutting-edge technology in the industry. Integrity is an ideal partner that has built up the capacity and scope to help us deliver on our expansive vision of service. Blending Integrity's full-service insurtech platform with our own robust systems will empower our agents and agencies to efficiently manage their leads and relationships and focus on growing their business. Together, Integrity and Ritter offer an intriguing combination of experience, resources, knowledge and support that will allow us to make a more profound and beneficial impact even faster."

To expedite the fulfillment of their shared goals, Integrity will welcome Ritter Insurance Marketing into its fast-growing partner network, where industry icons and legends lead through innovation. These top experts closely collaborate to optimize processes that protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans and help consumers prepare for the good days ahead.

By combining its deep expertise and robust technology solutions with Integrity's relationships and state-of-the-art platform, Ritter will build on an already strong foundation for steady growth. Additionally, they can utilize Integrity's proprietary resources, best-in-class technology and systems designed to help agents serve more American families. These offerings include customer relationship management software, data and analytics, product development, and access to a premier advertising and marketing firm. Ritter can scale even faster by streamlining its administrative functions through Integrity's wide array of growth-oriented business services. Areas include People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

The Integrity Employee Ownership Plan enhances all these benefits by allowing Ritter Insurance Marketing to now offer its employees meaningful company ownership.

"It's incredibly exciting to team up with like-minded entrepreneurs and esteemed visionaries who share our commitment to transforming the industry," shared Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity's Board of Directors. "Ritter Insurance Marketing has an amazing history of innovation and success in serving the committed agents who help Americans navigate the Medicare market. They share our mindset of service and understand the value of what Integrity is building. Craig Ritter and his team are dedicated to creating an enduring, impactful business — Integrity's state-of-the-art technology, resources, products and relationships will only add to those efforts. Ritter and Integrity are a perfectly matched partnership driven to improve insurance, and we're ready to make a positive difference together."

For more information about Ritter Insurance Marketing's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Ritter.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Ritter Insurance Marketing

Ritter Insurance Marketing is an independent marketing organization supporting independent insurance agents in the senior health and life insurance market. Based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Ritter has satellite offices in New York, Nebraska, Idaho, Arizona, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Ohio. More than 280 full-time Ritter employees support the business of over 15,000 independent insurance agents in all 50 states. Its proprietary software development and agent service departments develop and market leading business solutions for insurance agents. For more information, visit www.ritterim.com.

