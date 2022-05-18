Quantix Debuts New Divisional Structure to Meet the Chemical Industry's Unique Challenges

HOUSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, has announced a new divisional structure aimed at meeting the chemical supply chain's unique challenges. Each of the company's six divisions is equipped for, and dedicated to, a specific portion of the supply chain process. Quantix CEO, Chris Ball, debuted the new structure at a virtual event this week.

This comes on the heels of news last September that A&R Logistics was rebranding as Quantix . The new name united the A&R Logistics family of companies into a single brand and led to the retirement of all prior existing names including A&R Logistics, Blue Water Plastic Transport, Plantgistix, First Choice Logistics, L.T. Harnett Trucking, Inc., Luckey Trucking and RJ's Transportation.

"Our A&R roots and dedication to our chemical customers goes back over 50 years," said Ball. "Now, moving as one integrated company, we are Quantix. With our combined resources and talents, we need a new structure to address the industry-specific challenges we see everyday that we believe no one is better suited to handle than us."

The six divisions are:

Transportation: The core of Quantix's operation, the Transportation division includes dry bulk, liquid bulk, dry van and drayage. The team of experts in this unit keep equipment at its best, ensure operations are performing safely and work tirelessly to get every load delivered.



3PL Solutions: The 3PL Solutions team provides capacity where and when it's needed, manages loads from order to delivery and provides transportation and equipment for Quantix's customers. Where necessary, this division provides fully outsourced management of a customer's logistics process so they can focus on their core business.



Distribution Centers: Quantix operates warehouses across the country allowing customers to store and process products closer to their customers. The Distribution Centers team oversees storage, packaging and distribution of client goods.



Export and Import Packaging Facilities: Strategically located on both the East and Gulf Coasts, Quantix's Export and Import Packaging Facilities are dedicated to the handling of plastic resins. They provide ample bulk rail car capacity, industry leading packaging technology and decades of expertise.



Enhanced Services: This division offers in-plant services and resin enhancement, two mission-critical components to ensuring customer operations can run at peak performance. With in-plant services, Quantix team members partner with customers to perform various on-site operations like staffing, training, maintenance and more so they can focus on their ongoing production. The resin enhancement service restores the value of plastic resins which have become degraded due to contamination using very specialized equipment.



EcoRecovery Division: The impact Quantix has on the environment is as important as the quality of services the business provides to its clients. The EcoRecovery Division ensures waste products from production are recovered and disposed of properly using specialized tools and assets like roll-off boxes, stainless steel vacuum trailers, tank trailers and van trailers.

To learn more about Quantix's six divisions and to watch the video from this week's event, visit https://quantixscs.com/divisions/ .

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, in-plant and resin enhancement services, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 50 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com .

